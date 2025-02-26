Everton are set to bring in Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear in the summer as they look to make some key off-field appointments ahead of next season.

The latest comes via Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, who states that he is closing in on a switch to the blue half of Merseyside as new owners the Friedkin Group (TFG) seek to rebuild as the club moves to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium this summer.

The Toffees were taken over by the Friedkin Group earlier this season, with the new owners making the decision to bring back David Moyes after the side were struggling under Sean Dyche. However, Kinnear could be one of the next faces in the door for the hiearchy.

Leeds themselves have been under new ownership for just under two years now following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises during the summer of 2023. The 49ers took full control of the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League.

Eventually, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was able to take over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

Angus Kinnear set to depart Leeds for Everton

After a protracted process that impacted their summer transfer window, 49ers were given ratification from the EFL. The green light meant that the sale of the club from Andrea Radrizzani to the 49ers went through, with both the Italian and Victor Orta moving on, but Kinnear remained in his role as CEO.

That was amid a raft of other changes, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added the likes of Gretar Steinsson, Nick Hammond, and Jordan Miles to their recruitment team in that period as well.

There have been numerous structural changes since, meaning the likes of Miles and Steinsson have departed for new roles, with Steinsson moving higher up the ladder with Red Bull. Kinnear could now be the latest to move on, as The Telegraph revealed the Merseyside outfit want an ‘experienced football executive’ to join.

That led to Leeds’ Kinnear being a name mentioned. The update explained how Kinnear’s previous roles at West Ham United and Arsenal are seen as positive, particularly as he helped the Gunners as they transitioned to their new stadium.

Last summer, Football League World sources told us that it was likely Kinnear remained at the club for at least the next season. The club needed someone to help oversee 49ers Enterprises transition in once a majority takeover was confirmed.

Now, The Daily Mail report that his eight-year association is set to come to an end. That is because the executive is thought to be keen to stay at Elland Road and oversee Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League before he departs.

Championship table (as it stands 26/02/2025) Club P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

Keegan states the 47-year-old has been identified as the number one candidate by TFG, who enlisted the help of renowned recruiters Nolan Partners. However, Leeds are currently refusing to comment on the current situation regarding Kinnear.

Angus Kinnear's popularity at Elland Road has waned

Of course, over the past eight years there have been highs and lows, but most would acknowledge that Kinnear has done a decent job with Leeds, and the fact the current owners kept him on after buying the club from Andrea Radrizzani said something about his character and role.

Long-term, he is a reminder of the shortcomings of the previous ownership, however. Thus, keeping him around much longer would be a bad idea, but keeping him around until the end of the season should not affect football operations negatively, even if he has become an unpopular figure with the fanbase at Elland Road.

Many fans would happily see the back of Radrizzani, Kinnear, and Orta; but Kinnear helped the 49ers settle in and without him Leeds would have no one doing some important work behind the scenes, especially regarding a head coach in the first summer that they arrived.

With Leeds on course for Premier League football, they may wish to move in a new direction of their own with more roles behind the scenes, which could include replacing Kinnear to end the Radrizzani-era association entirely with the current regime; and waiting until the end of the season allows for a period of recruitment and replacing him in the meantime.