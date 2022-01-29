Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘No coming back’, ‘Shameful’ – These Sunderland fans slam key figure after embarrassing defeat

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Sunderland fell to a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon on what was a disastrous day for Lee Johnson.

Even though the Black Cats are third in the League One table, and still firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion, the manner of the defeat today has obviously caused huge concern.

Johnson’s men actually had more of the ball than the hosts but they were awful defensively as the Trotters recorded an easy victory.

As you would expect, the Sunderland fans were livid at the capitulation, with virtually all of the team failing to play at anywhere near the levels they’ve shown this season.

However, the responsibility for the display ultimately falls on the manager, so most of the criticism was directed at Johnson.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support to the boss, who is going to be under pressure following the defeat…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No coming back’, ‘Shameful’ – These Sunderland fans slam key figure after embarrassing defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: