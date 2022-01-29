‘No coming back’, ‘Shameful’ – These Sunderland fans slam key figure after embarrassing defeat

Sunderland fell to a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon on what was a disastrous day for Lee Johnson.

Even though the Black Cats are third in the League One table, and still firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion, the manner of the defeat today has obviously caused huge concern.

Johnson’s men actually had more of the ball than the hosts but they were awful defensively as the Trotters recorded an easy victory.

As you would expect, the Sunderland fans were livid at the capitulation, with virtually all of the team failing to play at anywhere near the levels they’ve shown this season.

However, the responsibility for the display ultimately falls on the manager, so most of the criticism was directed at Johnson.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support to the boss, who is going to be under pressure following the defeat…

No coming back for Johnson from that. No win can redeem that. As said previously 1 Horrendous day in football and your unemployed.

That is unacceptable and CANNOT I mean CANNOT be forgiven #SAFC — Lee Armstrong (@NightwingSAFC) January 29, 2022

Got to ask why we switched to a back 4 and why Johnson did nothing to tighten things up – shameful #safc — Mark E (@rokerpark) January 29, 2022

I don’t think there’s any coming back from that for lee Johnson, you can lose games but that is shocking #safc — Daniel Hull (@DanHull22) January 29, 2022

#safc absolutely humiliating 6:0 – Lee Johnson useless tactician – never knows how to change a formation when loosing either – lucky so far with some results but we will NOT get promotion if he is still in charge. — Keith Tennet (@keithtennet) January 29, 2022

Fair to say I’m Johnson out now #safc — Daniel Fox (@danfoxsafc) January 29, 2022

Get Johnson and his stupid philosophy talks out of this football club NOW #SAFC — Fred Taylor (@FredFtaylor9) January 29, 2022