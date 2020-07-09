Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No clue, no direction’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans take aim at Chansiri as Owls flounder

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to another defeat at Hillsborough last night as Preston North End emerged as 3-1 winners from the game in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neither side went into the clash in good form with North End seeing their play-off hopes diminishing and Wednesday floundering in mid-table.

Indeed, though they have enough points normally to stay up in the league realistically, a points deduction that could still be applied would see them in real trouble.

For fans, though, most at the club have got plenty to answer for with the way things have gone and few have got much credit coming out of this campaign from those right at the top of the club to those in the coaching and playing staff.

Indeed, owner Dejphon Chansiri has come in for some criticism from some quarters on social media since the full-time whistle, so let’s take a look at what these Owls fans have said:


