‘No clue, no direction’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans take aim at Chansiri as Owls flounder

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to another defeat at Hillsborough last night as Preston North End emerged as 3-1 winners from the game in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neither side went into the clash in good form with North End seeing their play-off hopes diminishing and Wednesday floundering in mid-table.

Indeed, though they have enough points normally to stay up in the league realistically, a points deduction that could still be applied would see them in real trouble.

For fans, though, most at the club have got plenty to answer for with the way things have gone and few have got much credit coming out of this campaign from those right at the top of the club to those in the coaching and playing staff.

Indeed, owner Dejphon Chansiri has come in for some criticism from some quarters on social media since the full-time whistle, so let’s take a look at what these Owls fans have said:

So if I remember rightly, Chansiri said that when he was no longer wanted at the club, he’d sell up and leave. How do we make him see this is now the case? And who’d wanna buy us? And what happens to our ground? 🤮🤮🤮 #SWFC — Matt Exton (@owl4life1867) July 9, 2020

Chansiri has made a total mess of it off the pitch,he owns the ground,someone from his family owns the pitch,someone owns the floodlights…

Poor manager with a terrible record,a sackable recorded.

Poor poor players not up to the standard..Skint,EFL after us

Where do we go #swfc — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) July 8, 2020

Only #swfc can be 1up with 10 mins to go and lose 3-1 Chansiri Out We are in a worse situation as a club since the point Mandaric took over. — Big D 💩💨💨💨 (@TheDazzler43) July 8, 2020

I hope we go down, we are truly shocking, feel sorry for Monk, chansiri OUT. #SWFC — Lewis (@LewBrealey) July 8, 2020

Chansiri is the worst thing that has ever happened to #swfc , trust me , it’s gonna take a hell of an effort to come back from this #onelove — Coops_1867 (*v*) (@philcooper15) July 8, 2020

We need direction. We need to know what the points deduction will be. We need to know what league we're going to be. We need to rebuild the spine of the team. We need to live within our means. We need Chansiri to take this seriously. #swfc — Laura Lawrence (@YICETOR) July 8, 2020

Chansiri needs to sell up. And whoever buys us needs to sack Monk, sack all of the back room staff, under 23 coaches the lot. Then flog 80% of the team off and start again…. said it a while ago, us getting relegated and starting again could be a blessing in disguise…. #swfc — stephen barnes (@Barnsey0121) July 8, 2020

Chansiri promised us Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs, and he’s delivering AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood. Good night #swfc — Maplo 🦉 (@Maplo16) July 8, 2020

Can't keep making excuses now. Chansiri has spent unknown £m's and not listened/been badly advised and as a result we have regressed. Financially screwed because of one bad decision after another. Players let go for nothing, no clue, no direction #shambles #swfc — Dan Hennell (@danhennell) July 8, 2020