Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has aimed a jibe at Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa over the spygate saga, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Blades featured in the first competitive game in English football for more than three months yesterday as they played out a goalless draw with Aston Villa.

That result meant that Sheffield United are just four points outside the top four with nine games left of the Premier League season.

During the pre-match press conference, Wilder couldn’t resist aiming a subtle jibe at the Whites and their Argentine coach over the incident last January, in which Leeds sent someone to watch Derby County’s training ahead of a clash with the Rams.

As reported by Leeds Live, he said: “Without giving our team away, we’ve played a certain way all season only really switching the boys at the top of the pitch.

“When Dean gets the team sheet on Wednesday, I don’t think he’s going to be scratching his head and wondering about what shape we’re going to be playing.

“Without doing a Marcelo and peering over fences at Bodymoor Heath, we can say exactly the same thing about them.

“If he (Bielsa) had done that here, I think the outcome might have been a little bit different from what happened at Derby, though.

“Have you seen the size of our security guards? Joking aside, though, I still found it pretty amusing.”

The Whites will hope that they get the chance to face their Yorkshire rivals twice in the Premier League next term.

Bielsa’s men are top of the Championship as things stand but will be wary of the sort of slip that saw them surrender the last automatic promotion place to the Blades last term.

Unsurprisingly, Wilder’s comments have not gone down well with the Elland Road faithful, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Living rent free in his head 😂 — Mark💙💛 (@MarkSheppy67) June 17, 2020

Good, down to earth fella and decent manager. But, dull as dish water and not fit to lace Biesla’s boots. — david roberts (@davidro83728290) June 17, 2020

Wilder has no class. — Tim Schofield (@jonesonenil) June 17, 2020

As a manager shouldn’t he concentrate on his own team more than another teams managers all the time, he’s flipping obsessed with #Bielsa — Margaret💞 (@Mminimen) June 17, 2020

Good grief. — Garry Pierrepont (@Weysider) June 17, 2020

Obsessed — John Hartley (@girven15) June 17, 2020

we're living rent free in his head that's for sure https://t.co/zu40ash0fL — Armo☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) June 17, 2020