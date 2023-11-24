Highlights Blackpool may have no choice but to allow CJ Hamilton to leave amid reported interest from Derby County in the January transfer window.

Hamilton is an important part of Neil Critchley's squad, having started every league game for Blackpool this season.

There are questions about whether Blackpool would sell Hamilton to a promotion rival like Derby, who are currently level on points with the Seasiders in the League One table.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Blackpool may have no choice but to allow winger CJ Hamilton to depart amid reported interest from Derby County.

Hamilton is out of contract at Bloomfield Road at the end of the season, and according to Football Insider, Derby, Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers are "plotting moves" for the winger in January transfer window.

The 28-year-old joined the Seasiders from Mansfield Town in July 2020, helping the club to promotion from League One in 2021, and he remains an important part of Neil Critchley's squad.

Hamilton has started every league game for Blackpool this season, scoring one goal and registering six assists in 19 appearances, but the Tangerines could be facing a battle to hold on to him in January.

There are question marks over whether Blackpool would sell Hamilton to a promotion rival, with Derby sitting level on points with the Seasiders in the League One table.

League One Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 16 15 36 2 Oxford United 16 15 35 3 Bolton Wanderers 16 12 35 4 Stevenage 18 7 32 5 Peterborough United 17 13 31 6 Barnsley 16 13 27 7 Derby County 16 13 27 8 Blackpool 18 5 27

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Blackpool may be forced to allow Hamilton to leave the club with his contract set to expire, and he believes Derby could be his preferred destination.

"Blackpool and Derby sit on the same points in League One in seventh and eighth place," Palmer said.

"Would Blackpool sell CJ Hamilton to a promotion rival? The answer is they might not have any choice if CJ does not sign a new contract.

"It is not clear whether he has been offered a new contract or not.

"Blackpool are looking at the same situation as Huddersfield and QPR in that, if they do get promoted, can he play at the higher level?

"If he doesn't sign a new contract, then he'll leave for nothing in the summer, and they would have to let him to go Derby.

"I think Derby would be his preferred club given the predicament QPR and Huddersfield are in at present, scrapping at the bottom to stay in the Championship.

"Derby will be mounting a challenge for promotion, I think that would be his preferred option and if he doesn't sign a new contract, Blackpool will have no choice."

Would Blackpool sell CJ Hamilton to Derby County?

It would undoubtedly be a huge blow for Blackpool to lose Hamilton.

The winger has played a crucial role for the Seasiders so far this season, and his departure would be incredibly damaging to their promotion hopes.

It would be surprising to see Blackpool sell Hamilton to Derby, but as Palmer says, if he is unwilling to sign a new contract, they may have little choice but to cash in on him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

The Tangerines will not have given up hope of keeping Hamilton yet, but their resolve seems likely to be tested in the upcoming transfer window.