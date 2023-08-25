Highlights Leicester City's depth and rotation strategy have been key to their successful start to the Championship season.

Mads Hermansen is likely to continue as the starting goalkeeper after impressive performances.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua has made a strong case to maintain his position on the right flank with his impressive form.

Leicester City are looking to continue their 100 percent start to the Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they make their first ever trip to the New York Stadium to face Matt Taylor's Rotherham.

Despite the turnover of players across the summer, the strength in depth at Enzo Maresca's disposal remains extremely impressive at this level, and we could see some rotation in this fixture, albeit not too much as the Italian wants to continue a consistent pattern.

Here is the Foxes' Predicted XI to take on the Millers.

Mads Hermansen (GK)

The Danish international returned to the Foxes' starting eleven last weekend against Cardiff, and has impressed so far.

As the new number one it would seem highly unlikely that he wouldn't start this game after helping the side to two of their three Championship wins

Ricardo Pereira (RB)

Pereira's ability in a Premier League side would rarely be questioned, but he has shown good application so far in a league that many think the Portuguese is too good for.

He is the first of the back four which seems unlikely to change for the fourth consecutive league game.

Wout Faes (CB)

Faes has started this season after a difficult first campaign in English football, and therefore would be one of Maresca's first names on the teamsheet.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB)

Vestergaard has started this season in good form alongside Faes, with perhaps the only criticism being that the Foxes have only kept one clean sheet from those three victories.

The Dane has slotted straight into Maresca's style of play after the departure of Caglar Soyuncu in the summer, and is staking a claim to the new manager that he is an adequate replacement after being exiled by Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith

Callum Doyle (LB)

After an impressive loan spell at Leicester's rivals Coventry, Doyle has continued his progression at the King Power under a head coach he knows well from Manchester City.

It would again seem unlikely that Luke Thomas was to replace him at left-back any time soon.

Harry Winks (CM)

One of the biggest signings of the summer in the Championship, and Harry Winks has shown his qualities to his new supporters so far this season.

The former Spurs man has played every minute of the campaign so far.

Wilfred Ndidi (CM)

Another player linked with plenty of potential moves away , but Wilfred Ndidi has made an impression on Maresca with his application and qualities in the season's infancy.

This Leicester midfield possesses a lot of power and physicality, and therefore with a week's gap between the second, third and fourth games of the season, Maresca is able to utilise this with no midweek action.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM)

Dewsbury-Hall has been pivotal to Leicester's perfect start to the campaign, with two goals and one assist.

He will look to add to those stats against the Millers' defence which has shipped eight goals so far.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (RW)

The youngster has impressed on his first two starts for the club after a strong season in the Foxes' U23's.

Madivadua reaped his rewards with a thumping finish against Cardiff last time out, and has definitely made a claim to continue his spell on the right flank

Jamie Vardy (ST)

Perhaps the only question mark in this Leicester eleven is who would start up front, as Maresca has rotated between both Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy this season.

Could the 36-year-old make an impact from the start on a return to South Yorkshire after Maresca hailed his impact off the bench to assist Cesare Casadei's stoppage time winner last time out?

Stephy Mavididi (LW)

Mavididi has started all of Leicester's three outings so far, and scored the winner on their last away game at Huddersfield.

In a game which could present the Foxes with a number of chances, he alongside Vardy and Madivadua will more than pose a threat to Rotherham.