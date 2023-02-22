“No chance”, “They have a favourable set of fixtures” – Will Burnley break Reading’s 106-point Championship record? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are just over two months remaining of the 2022-23 Championship season, and that means we are closing in on Burnley‘s immediate return to the Premier League.

No-one perhaps quite expected the Clarets to be as dominant as they have, and some even tipped them to struggle under Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian and his big overhaul of the squad and the style of play at Turf Moor has been a success.

Barring a complete collapse of form, which looks very unlikely indeed considering they are 13 matches unbeaten in the league and until their 1-1 draw with Watford last week had won 10 matches on the spin.

Quiz: Which British club did Burnley FC sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Scott Twine Cambridge MK Dons Peterborough Swindon

Promotion is the first task that Burnley need to complete, but a lot has also been said about them potentially breaking the record points tally for a Championship season, which Reading recorded in 2005-06 with a total of 106.

Points dropped recently against Watford and Millwall would have strengthened their case, but the Clarets currently sit on 73 points after 33 matches, meaning they’d need to win at least 11 matches and draw one of their last 13 to eclipse the Royals.

Can they do it though? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Chris Gallagher

No chance.

They would need to pick up 34 points from 13 games, which means winning at least 11 of those during the run-in and it’s hard to see that happening.

That’s not because Burnley aren’t a quality side, as they are, but it’s natural for your levels to drop once you’ve won promotion

With the way the league is playing out, they could be confirmed in the top two, and maybe even title winners, with a fair few games to play and then it’s hard to maintain the high standards set knowing you’ve achieved your goal.

As well as that, this past week has shown just how difficult the league can be, with Burnley drawing two of their past three games even though they’ve played quite well.

So, Reading fans should be confident the record should last another year but the Clarets are sure to go up as champions and hitting 100 points is a more realistic aim to cap off this brilliant season under Kompany.

Alfie Burns

11 wins from the remaining 13 games is going to be extremely difficult.

Burnley showed last night that they aren’t going to win every fixture between now and the end of the season, with the Championship just too unpredictable.

Trips to places like Millwall often throw up a bump in the road, whilst there’s the hurdle of fatigue sure to come around in March and April.

Don’t get me wrong, Burnley will win more than they lose and they might go close to 100 points.

They are a great side and the fact we are even having this discussion underlines that they are special.

However special they are, though, they are only human and it’s hard to see them rewriting the history books.

Ben Wignall

Based on my own calculations, I think that Burnley could well and truly break the record by a couple of points.

They have a favourable set of fixtures for the final few months, and I have them down to beat Huddersfield, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Reading, Rotherham United, QPR, Bristol City and Cardiff.

The only matches I can see them slipping up in potentially are an away clash at Middlesbrough, who are bang in-form right now but even still, the Clarets beat them convincingly last month at Turf Moor, and also potentially the reverse fixture against Sheffield United – both of which I have them down to draw.

With all of that taken into account, I have Burnley on 108 points – but that is factoring in that they have been almost imperious for months and if the record is in sight, then Vincent Kompany will surely not take his eye off the ball and will drill it into his players.

Obviously though the Championship is an unpredictable league and anything can happen, but Burnley have been a dominant force – if they do fall short of the record then they can blame their early season form when they drew too many games that should have been wins.