‘No chance then’, ‘Oh no’ – Many Derby fans concerned by confirmation ahead of crucial Sheffield Wednesday clash

Mike Dean has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s crucial relegation clash between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, which has drawn a concerned reaction from many Rams fans.

After Rotherham United drew 0-0 with Luton Town last night, the Rams’ future is in their own hands but all is still to play for ahead of the final day of the season.

If Wayne Rooney’s side beat Wednesday at Pride Park on Saturday they will stay up, while the Owls and the Millers will go down.

However, should Rotherham beat Cardiff City and Derby fail to win it is Paul Warne’s side that will secure Championship survival.

Finally, if Wednesday were to beat the Rams and the Millers fail to win, it will be the Hillsborough outfit that avoid relegation.

The Championship’s final day fixtures will all kick off at 12.30 on Saturday the 8th of May and with so much riding on the game at Pride Park, it seems the EFL have turned to an experienced head to officiate.

It was confirmed yesterday that Dean will referee the game between Wednesday and Derby, which has drawn a concerned response from fans of the East Midlands club.

Many Rams supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

