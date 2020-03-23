‘No chance on earth’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans engage in Amadou Bakayoko debate

Coventry City have had a very good season so far, and they’re sitting top of the League One table with just 12 games left to play.

Sky Blues forward Amadou Bakayoko has been a squad player for the Coventry team throughout the campaign, and he’s not been picked as regularly by manager Mark Robins.

The 24-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season and it doesn’t look as though he’s going to be offered a new one with talks yet to take place in the current campaign.

Bakayoko has featured 24 times in League One this season, and hasn’t started as many games as he’d have liked in what has been a successful campaign for Coventry.

With his contract set to expire, there doesn’t seem much hope that the forward is going to be offered a new deal, but that could all change if the Sky Blues stay in League One and don’t manage to get promotion.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Coventry City Fans Forum, whether Bakayoko should be offered a new contract ahead of the end of the season.

Here are a few of the replies…

Dan King: He works hard but he needs to improve to have any kind of chance to get into the squad.

Adam Liddell: Think recently he has improved, needs to continue to push on if any chance.

Craig Campbell: No chance on earth.

Stephen Kelsall: No if we go up.

Danny Dalton: Definitely. Great team player. Just needs time.

Ian Harris: Yes..he does a job.

Andrew Tanner: Funny how his effort has gone up in the last 6 months of his contract never seen a player do that before .

Anthony Martin: I want to like him, I’ve been to players meetings and he seems a really nice guy, unfortunately to me he’s not good enough.

Gary Clark: No he’s had his chance, just not good enough.

Haydn Williams: No not good enough in this league. Certainly won’t be in Championship.