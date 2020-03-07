‘No chance,’ ‘I wish’ – Many Birmingham City fans debate potential free transfer

Many Birmingham City fans have debated whether or not the club could make a summer for Watford keeper Ben Foster, who is available on a free transfer in the summer.

Foster, 36, is currently number one for Watford and he played an important part in the Hornets 3-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Out of contract this summer, the former England international is free to talk to clubs come July, and recent reports have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in making a move.

Foster spent eight years at West Brom during his career, playing in over 200 games for the Baggies, before leaving for Watford ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

In his veteran years, the Leamington Spa born stopper has shown no signs of retiring, holding down the number one spot in Nigel Pearson’s side this season.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 The club was first called Small Heath Alliance? True False

Also playing for Birmingham during his career, Foster enjoyed two years at St Andrews and has a close bond with the fans as he was part of the team that won the Carling Cup in 2011.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, one Birmingham fan asked the question: “Ben Foster out of contract anybody?” via Facebook group Birmingham City Fan Zone, and below are just some of the responses.

Andrew Clark: No chance

Mark Womwell: Good back up to Lee

Alan Porter: Great keeper, good bloke

Aaron Grant: I wish

Nick Marley: Class Keeper

Tony Pope: I wish

Barry Gater: No

Charlie Goodhead: Like he would come play in the Championship

Calum-Jon Rolph: Spurs are interested so doubt we would get him

Tony Duff: He hates the Championship, That’s why he left us and Albion