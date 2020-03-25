‘No chance he can go to Palace’ – Plenty of West Brom fans discuss player’s controversial long-term future

West Bromwich Albion have had a brilliant season so far and are sitting in second place with just nine games of the campaign left to play.

The Baggies are likely to be playing in the Premier League next season and with that comes potential new faces into the new side as they look to stay in the top-flight.

One man who faces an uncertain future at the club is full-back Nathan Ferguson who is still yet to sign a new contract with West Brom.

The 19-year-old has impressed when he was played at the start of the season and was very close to completing a move to Crystal Palace in January but failed a medical.

With that came a lot of backlash from a lot of Baggies supporters and that has left his future at the club very much up in the air heading into the final months of the season.

Football League World asked Facebook group, The Real West Brom Fanzone, whether Ferguson should be handed a new contract ahead of the new season.

Here’s some of the replies…

Can you get 100% in this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 20 Who did West Brom play in the first match of the season? Stoke City Nottingham Forest Reading Cardiff City

Stephen Ball: Nope.

Chris Flower: Yeah of course I do. He comes across well but his representatives are awful. If he signs he could be important to the future ££ in sales fees in the future.

Sue Lynn Babbington: Yes, he was young and made a mistake, if he genuinely wants to stay and play for us then he should be forgiven and able to move on.

Andy Snowy Jackson: No chance he can go to Palace.

George Holland: I’ve got no problem with him staying at the club he’s a good player with a very good future ahead of him. And if he wants to stay let him.

Simon Ricketts: Yes as long as he agrees to sack his agent.

Roy Doran: He must want to stay at the Albion and fight for his place hopefully in the Premiership next season.

Greg Foster: No. My attitude may be childish but in my opinion your either with us or against us. He wanted out so let him go to enjoy the glamour of Selhurst Park.