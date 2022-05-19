“No chance” – Carlton Palmer assesses likelihood of West Brom securing agreement with influential Championship star

West Brom will be eager to get their summer recruitment underway, ahead of what is expected to be a vitally important couple of months for Steve Bruce.

Finishing 10th in the Championship last time out, after spending long periods of the season in the top-six was a disappointing end to things for the Midlands outfit.

One player who the Baggies are currently targeting, who could certainly improve the squad is Millwall’s Jed Wallace, with several other clubs also in pursuit.

Speaking to FLW regarding the Baggies’ chances in securing a deal with the exciting attacker, Carlton Palmer said: “Well, he’s been a very, very consistent, high-level performer in the championship.

“He’s a good player, but he’s available on a free transfer. I think Steve Cooper tried to get him for Nottingham Forest.

“Again, this is where the problem comes in, as I’ve said to you, because of the financial, well not constraints, but the way they run the club financially at West Bromwich Albion.

“I believe Burnley and Leeds are interested in him, and obviously, Steve Cooper at Forest went for him before.

“He’s available on a free transfer, so you would think that West Brom have no chance of getting him.”

The verdict

If Premier League interest persists throughout the summer, then it is likely that Wallace would opt for that, with chances to play in England’s top-flight a rarity for most.

Certainly proving he has the ability to warrant a Premier League move over the last few seasons at The Den, it would be no surprise if he is playing his football in the top tier next season.

However, the nature of the transfer window is that scenarios change swiftly and progress can be made with other targets, meaning that West Brom is likely to remain an option.

Interest is likely to continue to mount as summer progresses, with the Albion unlikely to give up.