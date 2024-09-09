Grimsby Town, like most EFL clubs, have had a busy summer in terms of recruitment, their efforts seeking to eradicate areas of weakness that plagued a difficult 2023/24 campaign. Creativity, quality, pace and physicality were in short supply last time out, and while manager David Artell has undoubtedly addressed many key areas, strengthening considerably, he probably holds a slight regret at not getting the final couple of additions over the line prior to August 30th's transfer window closure.

As many as 16 players who finished last season with the Mariners were either released or returned to their respective parent clubs after Artell's side struggled their way to Football League safety on the penultimate weekend of a year that had many more lows than highs for an ever-dependable Grimsby fanbase.

One of last season's loanees has returned for a second spell at Blundell Park, Coventry City striker Justin Obikwu joining Luton Town midfielder Jayden Luker in agreeing season-long loan deals with Grimsby as the clock ticked down at the end of last month.

In doing so, the pair joined nine other new faces acquired by Artell and his recruitment team. Casting their net a little wider in the search for value-for-money in a competitive, bloated, and pricey market, initial impressions are largely good, with the new additions looking like an upgrade in comparison to their predecessors.

While goalkeeper Jordan Wright hasn't had the start to the season he'd have hoped for, full-backs Tyrell Warren, Lewis Cass and Matthew Carson look dependable, free transfer signings, and centre-back Cameron McJannet - who joined the Mariners for an undisclosed fee from League of Ireland side Derry City - looks a class act both in possession and when fulfilling his defensive duties.

While the back four and goalkeeper are still very much a work in progress in terms of cohesion and communication, there's hope that once the individual errors are less frequent, Artell's side will have a solid base to work from.

There's little doubt the former Crewe Alexandra boss has added real quality on the ball and creativity and potency going forward, with the likes of George McEachran, Jason Dadi Svanthórsson, Luca Barrington and Jordan Davies (now unfortunately facing a spell on the sidelines with injury) bringing a level of technical ability sorely missing previously.

With Luker and Obikwu to add to that once they're up to speed, Artell will be pleased with his summer's work. However, there remains a couple of areas the former Gibraltar international will regret missing out on.

A lack of depth in the holding midfield position

Experienced defensive midfielder Curtis Thompson is close to a return from an injury picked up during pre-season, with the key man being the only one with his particular skill-set in the Mariners squad.

While the engine room trio of Kieran Green, Evan Khouri and George McEachran have formed a strong unit in recent games, the former Wycombe Wanderers man (pictured above) provides an assurance in front of the back four that is difficult to replicate in his absence.

McEachran is a very talented playmaker, while Khouri and Green are more box-to-box in their approach. Fellow midfielders Davies, Luker and Ainley are more attacking players, with Thompson the only player on the books at Blundell Park who can be described as a disciplined holding player.

The 30-year-old is a vital cog in the Mariners machine, but he's unable to play 90 minutes every game in both league and cup, and could do with someone to share the workload.

In an earlier article, we highlighted Newcastle United youngster Nathan Carlyon as a potential loan addition in August, with the Magpies Under-21 player offering the physical and technical qualities required for the role, marking him out as a viable option to rotate with and replace Thompson when required.

Nathan Carlyon's career statistics for Newcastle United's U18/U21 sides, as per Transfermarkt Competition Games Goals Assists YC's RC's Total Minutes Played Premier League 2 46 0 1 9 1 3,246' U18 Premier League 30 1 2 3 0 2,384' EFL Trophy 8 0 0 1 0 559' FA Youth Cup 4 0 0 1 0 420'

A move for Carlyon never transpired, however, and no further defensive midfield acquisition was made, and it remains something that could prove costly for Grimsby at times over the coming months.

Grimsby remain a little light in wide areas

With wide players Abo Eisa and Arthur Gnahoua departing Blundell Park over the summer, and boss Artell returning to his favoured 4-3-3/4-5-1 hybrid formation, significant improvement and depth was required on both wings for the Mariners to push on.

Svanthórsson and Luca Barrington (pictured above), on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, have undoubtedly added some real quality and threat in those areas, complimenting left-sided player Charles Vernam well and offering a varied threat on both flanks.

That being said, with injuries likely over a physically demanding League Two schedule, Artell's men are perhaps one winger light in terms of numbers, and should either of their regular wide men be ruled out for a significant length of time, it could put a strain on their attacking style.

New man Luker, youngster Cameron Gardner and even forgotten man Rekeil Pyke can do a job out wide, but it's not their natural position, and being one winger short and lacking any depth in the defensive midfield role will be two areas of regret for Artell and Grimsby from what was a largely positive summer transfer window.