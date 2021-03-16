Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘No-brainer’, ‘We need to be pushing on’ – Some Middlesbrough fans react to surprise link with Sunderland hitman

Published

50 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are wasting little time as they make plans for the summer transfer window.

The club still have a small chance of qualifying for the play-offs but Neil Warnock’s side already appear to be looking ahead to the transfer window as they look to strengthen the first team squad.

Football League World revealed on Tuesday morning that Charlie Wyke had emerged as a potential target for Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is in fine form for Sunderland having scored 25 goals already this season, but with his contract expiring in the summer it’s left a question mark over his future.

Jordan Jones is also said to be on Middlesbrough’s radar, meaning that a potential double deal could be on the cards.

Wyke and Jones both started their career with the Teessiders’ youth set-up and responding to reports a selection of fans were quick to point out the irony of signing the duo after previously letting them go.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say.

