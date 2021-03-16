‘No-brainer’, ‘We need to be pushing on’ – Some Middlesbrough fans react to surprise link with Sunderland hitman

Middlesbrough are wasting little time as they make plans for the summer transfer window.

The club still have a small chance of qualifying for the play-offs but Neil Warnock’s side already appear to be looking ahead to the transfer window as they look to strengthen the first team squad.

Football League World revealed on Tuesday morning that Charlie Wyke had emerged as a potential target for Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old is in fine form for Sunderland having scored 25 goals already this season, but with his contract expiring in the summer it’s left a question mark over his future.

Jordan Jones is also said to be on Middlesbrough’s radar, meaning that a potential double deal could be on the cards.

Wyke and Jones both started their career with the Teessiders’ youth set-up and responding to reports a selection of fans were quick to point out the irony of signing the duo after previously letting them go.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say.

Safe option, it’s an absolute no brained for us to go in for him.. something like 26 goals this season, available on a free. For context, Ivan Toney scored 26 goals for Peterborough in the season before joining Brentford — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) March 16, 2021

Two players we let go 🤣 — Pete Singh 💙 🇨🇩 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) March 16, 2021

No thanks, to both of them. — Mal (@TheRedCritic) March 16, 2021

No thanks, pleased that they're both doing well, but we need to be pushing on not looking at 2 players who are doing well in League One. — Martin McCutcheon (@MartinMcC86) March 16, 2021

Please go sign charlie wyke https://t.co/wkQ8lVhjei — Ryan Tinkler (@ryantinkler14) March 16, 2021

No brainier on Wyke. Low risk, even with his injuries. https://t.co/8LIYn1BKQD — The Ayresome Gates (@AyresomeGates) March 16, 2021

Not fussed about either, & it probably won't come to anything anyway. But I disagree with people who are having a go at the club for letting them go in the first place. Sometimes you have to let players leave & develop elsewhere, especially when there's no path to the first team. https://t.co/zzmw4jfBII — Tom (@tom_muldowney) March 16, 2021