Highlights John Eustace is a strong candidate to replace Gary Rowett at Millwall due to his success at Birmingham City and ability to work under financial constraints.

However, his defensive style of football and lack of experience managing a promotion challenge may deter the Millwall board from selecting him as their next manager.

Despite being a potential positive appointment, the club may opt to look for a more established candidate to take the team forward.

After a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign, Millwall announced the somewhat surprising departure of boss Gary Rowett on Wednesday evening.

The now former Lions' boss had been in charge at The Den for four seasons, leading the club to four top half Championship finishes.

Indeed, Millwall finished 8th in 2019/20, and followed this up with Championship finishes of 11th, 9th and 8th once again under Rowett.

Speaking as part of the statement that announced his departure, Rowett said: "Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support.

“Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”

Who will be the next Millwall manager?

Naturally, Millwall will now begin looking for their Rowett replacement and the next man to lead them from the dugout.

One man they could consider, of course, who is available, is former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

Eustace was let go by the Blues so that they could hire Wayne Rooney over the international break.

Should Millwall consider John Eustace for their managerial vacancy?

With the above in mind, then, we thought we'd ask some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Millwall should indeed consider Eustace for their current vacancy.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given that he is currently without a club following his Birmingham City exit, it seems a no-brainer for Millwall to at least consider John Eustace and interview him about their current managerial vacancy.

Whether or not Eustace is interested in getting back into management so quickly, or whether the club would feel he was right for them after those talks would remain to be seen, but the least Millwall can do is have a discussion.

Eustace, despite being let go by Birmingham, did a good job at Birmingham City, creating a real unity between the team and their supporters, something that would hold him in good stead at The Den.

Furthermore, Eustace is used to working under tight financial restraints at Blues, at least last season, and with Millwall often having to overperform their budget to compete, this could be another area the ex-Blues boss could be a good fit.

Ned Holmes

You have to think that John Eustace is one of the names that the Millwall board are considering but I'm not convinced he's the one they'll go for.

The 43-year-old did an outstanding job at Birmingham City - having them exceeding expectations and reconnecting the fans with their club - and is deserving of another Championship job soon.

He's proven able to work well without a sizable budget, which would serve him well at The Den, and he's a very highly-rated young coach.

But there are two key issues that might convince the Millwall chiefs to look elsewhere.

Firstly, his style of football - built on a solid defence - was criticised at times by supporters for being too conservative and the South London club may be looking for something a little more expansive as they move on from Rowett.

Secondly, you wonder whether the Lions may be looking for someone a bit more established that can help take what they believe is a strong squad for the level and maintain a promotion challenge, which he's not proven himself to be just yet.

In my eyes, he'd be a positive appointment but don't be surprised if they look elsewhere.