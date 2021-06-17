‘No brainer’ – Pundit makes Celtic transfer claim over 26-goal EFL marksman

Former Glasgow Rangers and Scotland player Alan Hutton has claimed to Football Insider that it would be an absolute no brainer for Celtic to sign Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke this summer.

As reported by the same publication yesterday, the Hoops are said to have made the frontman a long term contract offer as he weighs up his future at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Wyke is yet to agree a new contract at Sunderland and at the time of writing is set to depart the club at the end of this month when his current deal expires.

After notching up 26 league goals last term, Wyke has found himself a wanted man, with the Glasgow club said to be heading the front of the queue for his services at present.

Now, Hutton has claimed that Celtic shouldn’t even hesitate in their pursuit of the striker, as he stated the following:

“Any free transfer, when you’ve got numbers like that, it’s kind of a no brainer. It’s an easy one for the club.

“Look, Sunderland are a big club, they play a decent standard of football. You would like to think he could come up to Scotland, score goals and make things happen.

“I think the risk value is very low there. They can probably get him on a decent contract with decent wages and stuff. This is something they’ll look to do, the kind of rough diamond if you want.

“I think that’s a good option. I think the risk value is very low.”

Since joining the Black Cats back in 2018 from Bradford City, the 28-year-old has scored 41 goals in over 100 games and is easily one of the best strikers in Sky Bet League One.

The Verdict

I could definitely see Wyke being tempted by a move to Celtic and for me I think Sunderland don’t stand much chance of keeping hold of him if the Hoops come calling.

The striker is 28 now and probably won’t have a better chance of moving to such a big club so he has to take the opportunity with both hands.

He’d undoubtedly be a big loss for the Black Cats but if he doesn’t want to stay put, there isn’t much they can do in all honesty.

It’s a situation that has been rumbling on for a while and as we approach the end of June, it feels like we could soon see where Wyke’s future lies.