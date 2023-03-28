Sunderland could lose goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer amid reports of a potential swap deal with Leicester City, which has caught the attention of Black Cats supporters.

The 22-year-old academy product cemented his place as the number one last term, helping them win promotion from League One, and has turned heads with his impressive performances between the sticks in his first season at Championship level.

Football League World exclusively revealed last month that Sunderland are expecting further interest in Patterson this summer and would sell at the right price - with Leicester and Everton among the teams keen.

Now, The Sun has reported that the Foxes could look to send Daniel Iversen the other way in a swap deal for the Black Cats keeper this summer.

Iversen has proven his quality in the Championship during multiple loan spells at Preston North End and could be heading back to the second tier if the two clubs can work out valuations.

It is thought that the 25-year-old's sizeable wages could also prove an obstacle for Sunderland, who operate on a much tighter budget than Leicester.

This fresh Patterson transfer talk has caught the attention of Black Cats fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts...