‘No-brainer’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to journalist’s update on duos future at the club

The summer of 2020 is going to be an interesting one for Sheffield Wednesday, as Garry Monk looks to make important decisions on a number of players’ futures at the club.

In a recent Q&A for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson issued an update on some of the Sheffield Wednesday players’ futures at the club heading into the summer.

“It is clear Rhodes has no future at Hillsborough. Along with Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, David Bates and Sam Winnall, the striker has been frozen out. We thought the hat-trick Rhodes bagged at Nottingham Forest last December would be a big turning point in his Wednesday career but he failed to make the most of his extended run in the side over the Christmas period.

“We know Rhodes has another year on his contract left to run on his contract but it would certainly benefit the Owls if they could get one of their highest earners off the wage bill. As for Forestieri, it is hard to make a strong case for him to be offered a new contract.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to the Facebook group ‘The Wednesday Sing!’ to issue their thoughts on this update from Howson on the players’ futures in Garry Monk’s squad.

Rhodes and Winnall’s futures in particular were discussed by these Owls supporters, and it’s safe to say that the majority were keen to see the back of them at the earliest of opportunities.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Facebook below….

Matt Loxley: “Agree. Offered very little all year.”

Richard Weaver: “And who in there right mind would sign these two.”

Graham Green: “Jordan Rhodes got another year to go, Sam Winnall will be a free agent I think.”

Nathan Gore: “Offload all lot if we could probably keep Iorfa and Fox, only two with a bit of effort.”

Sheridan Wilks: “Who in there right mind would think it would be wrong to let them go?”

Nathan Brown: “Both washed up. Send them and all the old folks out.”

Glen McKay: “Is this really news ?? And can anyone really disagree based on evidence ? Absolute no-brainer.”

