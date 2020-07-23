Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘No brainer’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans want to see former PL boss appointed after shock defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were left stunned as they missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs after a 4-1 defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday evening. 

The Reds had occupied a spot inside the top-six for a considerable amount of time this season, but dropped out of the play-off places on the final day of the season.

Swansea City were the team to beat them to sixth-spot as they thrashed Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium to spark jubilant scenes from Steve Cooper’s side on the pitch at full-time.

But Forest’s dismal run of form has seen them miss out on a play-off spot, which has raised questions as to whether Sabri Lamouchi is the right man to take them forward into next season.

One man that plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are keen to see replace him is Nigel Pearson, with the 56-year-old being out of work after being dismissed from his role in charge of Watford.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No brainer’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans want to see former PL boss appointed after shock defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: