‘No brainer’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans want to see former PL boss appointed after shock defeat

Nottingham Forest were left stunned as they missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs after a 4-1 defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

The Reds had occupied a spot inside the top-six for a considerable amount of time this season, but dropped out of the play-off places on the final day of the season.

Swansea City were the team to beat them to sixth-spot as they thrashed Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium to spark jubilant scenes from Steve Cooper’s side on the pitch at full-time.

But Forest’s dismal run of form has seen them miss out on a play-off spot, which has raised questions as to whether Sabri Lamouchi is the right man to take them forward into next season.

One man that plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are keen to see replace him is Nigel Pearson, with the 56-year-old being out of work after being dismissed from his role in charge of Watford.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Evangelos Marinakis PLEASE SACK SABRI LAMOUCHI tomorrow.

HE MUST GO #NFFC

Nigel Pearson, Warnock or Chris Hughton to replace him? — Antonio (@Antonio13111275) July 22, 2020

Nigel Pearson please — al martin (@al_martin71) July 23, 2020

I’d like Sabri to be given another season, but imagine Markinakis could be tempted by Pearson right now…#NFFC — Laith 🐝🌹 (@laithgaribaldi) July 23, 2020

Nigel Pearson Red and White Army ? #NFFC — Antonio (@Antonio13111275) July 22, 2020

Should we bin off Sabri and bring Pearson in? #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) July 22, 2020

Get rid now or #nffc will struggle start of next season and Sabri will be gone November time. Get Pearson in now and sort out recruitment https://t.co/5izFqkgP5b — Rimal 🏁 (@_Rimal) July 22, 2020

Please make Nigel Pearson the first phonecall tomorrow @NFFC — Sean Reddington (@seanreddo) July 22, 2020

Sabri out Nigel Pearson in #NFFC — Charlie Moon (@Charliemoon98) July 22, 2020

Do the right thing now Forest! Go and get Nigel Pearson #nffc — Jack (@NFFCJRM) July 22, 2020

Get Pearson in tomorrow #nffc — Gl3NN (@Gl3nnC77) July 22, 2020