‘No-brainer’ – Nottingham Forest to go all out to complete deal after fresh report? The verdict

Fulham are open to letting Anthony Knockaert leave this summer and Nottingham Forest are keen to sign him permanently but wages may cause an issue, sources have informed Football League World.

Knockaert joined on loan in the summer, reuniting with Chris Hughton, and it seems as though it may only be the finances of a potential move that are standing in the way of a deal.

So, should Forest go all out to sign the winger in the upcoming window?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

It’s a tough one to call.

Knockaert is a frustrating player. On his day, he has the ability to be one of the best wingers in the league, but he’s far too inconsistent.

He’s only chipped in with three goal contributions this season, but when he’s been at his best, he has been such a key creative spark for them.

But Chris Hughton will be making a host of changes to his squad this summer, and it is so important that he balances the books with such a big number of players on the books.

Knockaert will be on high wages and approaching the age of 30, I’d be looking to explore younger options.

Jacob Potter

It should be a no-brainer for the Reds.

Knockaert has shown glimpses of his quality with Nottingham Forest this season, and I think he’d be a player they could build their team around next term.

The winger has quality at this level as well, having played a key role in Brighton and Hove Albion’s promotion-winning season from the Championship.

I still don’t think we’ve quite seen the best of him just yet, and he’ll be eager to perform to his best in front of a packed City Ground faithful next season.

He’d be worth paying higher wages for in my eyes.

Ben Wignall

Forest’s form has turned up a notch in 2021 and Knockaert has been a regular feature in Chris Hughton’s line-ups, but nowadays I just don’t think he’s worth the money that he’s on right now.

The Frenchman has been quality at Championship level for a long time – something that no-one can doubt – but this season he has been somewhat of a disappointment for Forest.

Just two goals from 28 games is a disappointing return and when you consider Joe Lolley – who himself has been out of sorts in the 2020/21 season – scored nine Championship goals last season, Knockaert should be doing more for his cost.

Forest can definitely do better in the summer and Hughton could even give more game-time to Alex Mighten – and that is reason alone for thinking that it wouldn’t be good to bring Knockaert in on a permanent deal.