‘No brainer,’ ‘Not all that’ – Many Sunderland fans digest player contract news

Benji Kimpioka has put pen to paper to bring to an end speculation over his future for the time being with him signing a short-term deal with Sunderland.

The attack-minded youngster had looked set for a potential move away from the Stadium of Light earlier in the summer with it appearing that he didn’t have too much intention towards signing a new deal.

However, as things have progressed it has looked more likely he would end up staying at Sunderland for the new season and so it has been confirmed, with him signing a new contract.

A young player with some talent, Sunderland fans will be hoping that he can produce the goods consistently this season coming, though the news has admittedly be welcomed by a largely mixed response.

With that in mind, then, let’s take a look at what Black Cats fans have said in response to the contract update:

🆕📝 #SAFC are delighted to announce that Benji Kimpioka has signed a new contract with the club. Full story… 👏👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 1, 2020

Risk free signing. If he is poor the club won’t take up the 2nd year of his contract. If it works then we’ve got a player with some actual pace in the team. Absolute no brainier in my opinion. #SAFC — Paul (@PWalton1987) October 1, 2020

I would of told him to jog in months ago, been waiting for better offers but has realised he’s not as good as he or his agent thinks he is — sᴛᴜ🏌🏻‍♂️⛳️🏌🏻‍♂️ʀᴜᴛʜᴇʀғᴏʀᴅ (@44stu) October 1, 2020

Get him match fit and give him a go. Can't be any worse than the rubbish strikers they have at the moment. — David Hann (@DavidHann12) October 1, 2020

Good luck to the lad and us! Hope he can be as good as his agent thinks he is, it’s very make or break this year! I’m sure we would love to give him a better deal once the goods are produced — Tim (@johnkaystractor) October 1, 2020

Good news I think , all the best Benji, be good to see the lad have a run out in tje 1st team. Come off the bench make impact, pressure others. — OhDear (@realfan731) October 1, 2020

I'm hardly overwhelmed but he could not be any worse than the current no 9 — Barrie Waller (@barrie_waller) October 1, 2020

Don’t particularly rate him, but at least he’s quick, get him on the bench gives us another option, he may yet grow into handy player for us. — Charlie Pelé Hodgson (@chodgson2002) October 1, 2020

Jokes, most underrated player at the club — cooper (@cooper28910992) October 1, 2020

Not all that imo. Wanted to leave thinking he was better than he is, came crawling back when no one wanted him. — Mackembauer (@nathangunn13) October 1, 2020

