‘No brainer,’ ‘Not all that’ – Many Sunderland fans digest player contract news

Benji Kimpioka has put pen to paper to bring to an end speculation over his future for the time being with him signing a short-term deal with Sunderland.

The attack-minded youngster had looked set for a potential move away from the Stadium of Light earlier in the summer with it appearing that he didn’t have too much intention towards signing a new deal.

However, as things have progressed it has looked more likely he would end up staying at Sunderland for the new season and so it has been confirmed, with him signing a new contract.

A young player with some talent, Sunderland fans will be hoping that he can produce the goods consistently this season coming, though the news has admittedly be welcomed by a largely mixed response.

With that in mind, then, let’s take a look at what Black Cats fans have said in response to the contract update:

