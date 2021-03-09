‘No-brainer’ – Middlesbrough considering move for Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among a host of Championship sides reportedly considering a move for Kadeem Harris, as per the Telegraph.

The Sheffield Wednesday winger is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and could be available to sign on a free transfer.

According to the Telegraph, Middlesbrough, Reading, Watford and Stoke City are all interested in the 27-year-old and could make moves.

Harris is yet to score this season, but he has been a key player for the Owls having made three assists in 30 league appearances.

A move to Middlesbrough would see him reunite with Neil Warnock, of course, with the pair winning promotion together at Cardiff City in 2017/18.

Here, we discuss Boro’s reported interest in the winger…

Alfie Burns

I can see Neil Warnock becoming really keen on this deal.

The pair have crossed paths previously at Cardiff City, with Warnock known for looking to reunite with players throughout his career.

In Harris, he’d be getting a winger with plenty of pace and power to offer his Middlesbrough side.

There’s the added bonus of Harris’ versatility. Maybe not in terms of shifting centrally or anything like that, but he’s fluid between playing on the wing or as a wing-back.

That would benefit Boro moving forwards as Warnock moulds them into real challengers in the Championship.

Additionally, you’ve got to look at value for money. Harris would be a free agent, which will only encourage Boro and Warnock to get the deal done.

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a very shrewd move for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock will be looking ahead to next term and building his side to challenge for promotion in the Championship and Kadeem Harris could be key to that.

The Sheffield Wednesday man has struggled with the Owls this term but there’s no doubt that he’s a solid player at this level.

He’s not a signing who will provide fireworks but in terms of value for money I think that it’s a no-brainer.

