‘No brainer’, ‘Get it done’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer admission from defender

Published

6 mins ago

on

Curtis Davies has revealed that he would be open to returning to Hull City this summer when his Derby County deal expires.

The 36-year-old has endured a hugely frustrating season with the Rams, after a serious Achilles setback meant he hasn’t been able to do anything to help Wayne Rooney’s side as they look to stay in the Championship.

And, regardless of whether they survive or not, it’s unclear where the centre-back will be playing his football next season.

Davies is adamant that he can continue but no new deal has been put forward, with the player telling the Hull Daily Mail that he would be open to a return to the Tigers.

The defender was a key figure for Hull after signing in 2013, and he memorably scored in the FA Cup final for the club.

Therefore, most fans are very excited about the prospect of Davies re-joining, and they feel he would have a lot to offer in terms of his experience.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…


