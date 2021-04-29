‘No brainer’, ‘Get it done’ – These Hull City fans react to transfer admission from defender

Curtis Davies has revealed that he would be open to returning to Hull City this summer when his Derby County deal expires.

The 36-year-old has endured a hugely frustrating season with the Rams, after a serious Achilles setback meant he hasn’t been able to do anything to help Wayne Rooney’s side as they look to stay in the Championship.

And, regardless of whether they survive or not, it’s unclear where the centre-back will be playing his football next season.

Davies is adamant that he can continue but no new deal has been put forward, with the player telling the Hull Daily Mail that he would be open to a return to the Tigers.

The defender was a key figure for Hull after signing in 2013, and he memorably scored in the FA Cup final for the club.

Therefore, most fans are very excited about the prospect of Davies re-joining, and they feel he would have a lot to offer in terms of his experience.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

I think it’s a no brainer give him a 1 year deal with the view to him going on to the coaching staff down the line . Someone of his experience and know how could be hugely beneficial for the youngsters coming through such as Greavesy etc — Jordan Garnett (@digby430) April 29, 2021

I’d take him back, good bit of back up and will teach the young lads like greaves a trick or two https://t.co/XA4n4xG1ra — Harvey Botterill (@hbotterill19) April 29, 2021

Every day of the week, as long as he's still got it 😀 https://t.co/CYvdgHuv23 — Darryl Wilcox (@DarrylWilcox3) April 29, 2021

Imagine the influence someone like @TheCurtisDavies would have on the young lads coming through. Hull lads like Greaves and Smith being mentored by the bloke who captained us and scored on the biggest day in our clubs history.

No brainer. Get it done. #hcafc https://t.co/y4Qwl9pLL5 — Elliot (@E_Clifford139) April 29, 2021

Love the big dog as much as he loves us. I'd have him back tomorrow for his experience in guiding our young group. Wouldn't play every game but he'd be great to have around and have on the staff in a year or 2. #hcafc https://t.co/VUYJmKeq8d — Rick (@HullCityLive) April 29, 2021

Love this guy so so much, no moment for me will ever top the feeling when he hit the second in at Wembley. Life. Peaked. #hcafc https://t.co/n5RwBysdzT — Imo (Imogen) (@imoprescott) April 29, 2021