‘No-brainer for me’ – Swansea City targeting move for West Brom player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (15/07, 14:45).

The 27-year-old’s contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season, and having made only four appearances under Slaven Bilic this term, his future looks uncertain.

A trio of Championship sides – Swansea, Blackburn and Bristol City – are interested in signing Bond potentially on a free transfer this summer.

Swansea will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, with current loan star Freddie Woodman set to return to Newcastle amid recent links with Celtic.

Here, we discuss whether Bond would be a good signing for Swansea…

Alfie Burns

Providing Woodman isn’t coming back to Swansea, this looks a decent path for Steve Cooper to take.

Bond is a good goalkeeper and has been an excellent back-up to Sam Johnstone in the last two seasons. Of course, he hasn’t got the game-time he might have wanted, but West Brom are safe in the knowledge that he’s there to fall back on.

He’s 27 now and is maybe wanting a new challenge, which could certainly lead him to Swansea, who have relied on the service of Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle.

Heading into his peak years, Bond could maybe step into Woodman’s shoes and be first-choice next year, or he could even serve as back-up, just as he has at West Brom.

However, if Swansea are going for him, you do feel they need to offer first-team football.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a Swansea perspective.

Freddie Woodman is set to return to his parent club Newcastle United at the end of the season and it remains unclear whether the Swans will be able to secure a move for him – though I’m sure they’d love to.

The addition of Bond, who looks a solid keeper, would certainly help to bolster their options with that in mind.

The fact that he is a free agent is an added boost and makes this a no-brainer for me, with value for money looking set to be more important than ever this summer.

Can you name the stadiums of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Jacob Potter

It’s a move that would make sense.

Swansea currently have Freddie Woodman between the posts, but it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to sign him permanently from Newcastle United in the summer.

So it’s good to see Steve Cooper’s side looking at alternatives, and I think Bond could be a solid addition to their team ahead of next year’s campaign.

Bond has shown he can step up to the mark when called upon, having featured for West Brom at times this season.

But he’s also caught the eye with some impressive displays with Reading in the past, and he’ll be keen to get his career back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

If I was Bond, I’d be picking Swansea over the other interested parties.