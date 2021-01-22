‘No brainer for me’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to significant transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to re-sign defender Sam Hutchinson, according to Sky Sports.

Following the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough, Hutchinson was only released by the Owls last summer, but is available on a free transfer after his departure from Cypriot side Pafos at the end of December.

The former Chelsea defender joined Wednesday in 2014 and went on to feature almost 150 times for the Hillsborough outfit, although the club decided against offering him a new deal at the end of last season.

However, just six months after his departure, Sky Sports believe that the 31-year-old has opened talks with the Owls about a potential return to Wednesday this month – only weeks after his brief spell in Cyprus came to an end following a handful of appearances for Pafos.

Sheffield Wednesday still haven’t appointed a replacement for Tony Pulis, but have already signed two players this window in the shape of Andre Green from Aston Villa and Calum Huxley from Wrexham.

Hutchinson could soon become the Owls’ third January signing, and here’s how the Hillsborough faithful have been reacting on Twitter to his potential return:

Complete farce of a club, numerous rumours of him causing bother and 2 managers ditched him…. yet we want him back — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) January 21, 2021

Can play centre back and centre mid. Knows the club, knows the league and will be up for a battle. Deal until the end of the season seems a decent idea #swfc — An Owl (@AnOwl67) January 21, 2021

No brainer for me — Ian Cutts (@Cuttsy1982) January 21, 2021

I'd take him as player coach. — Jamie Shaw (@JamieBannofan) January 21, 2021

Another injury prone player, just what we need 😏 — michael parkinson (@MParkinton) January 21, 2021

What is wrong with this club ???? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — kevin forster (@kevinfo14392168) January 21, 2021

Please no let’s move on — Stuart (@sbirkwood) January 21, 2021

IMO he should have been given another year at the end of last season. Pay as you play type contract #swfc https://t.co/4MKVMjjGiN — Russ (@RussAmos333) January 21, 2021

I despise this football club https://t.co/7QLX5fD6Sz — Liam (@Rocheswfc) January 21, 2021