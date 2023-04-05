Hull City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Friday when they head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Tigers were forced to settle for a point last weekend at the MKM Stadium in their showdown with Rotherham United and have not claimed a victory since their meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature for Hull in their upcoming clash with the Black Cats is Alfie Jones.

Jones has made 16 consecutive starts for the Tigers in the Championship and will be determined to help his side secure a positive result on their travels later this week.

What has Alfie Jones said about his Hull City future?

The defender's current contract with Hull is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Tigers do possess the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Hull have yet to make a final call on Jones' future despite the fact that he has established himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven since the turn of the year.

Jones recently revealed that he wants to stay at Hull beyond the summer.

Speaking to Hull Live, Jones said: "For me, it's about doing my job on the pitch and let things go on in the background and get sorted.

"I'm enjoying my time here and I'd like to extend it here but we'll have to wait and see what happens. It is sometimes (hard not knowing what will happen), but at the end of the day, it's my job to perform on the pitch.

"We're professionals and we have to stay focused, that's football.

"For me, it's playing week in and week out and keep performing so hopefully that will take care of itself.

"The club's moving in the right direction, so as a player, you have to perform to join them in that direction.

"I want to be going in where the club's ambitions are."

Jones' comments have sparked a positive reaction from the club's fans on Twitter.

This supporter expressed his delight with the defender's view on his future.

Meanwhile, these Hull fans have called for the club to extend Jones' stay.

As for this Tigers supporter, he has suggested that Jones has a higher ceiling in terms of potential than fellow defender Jacob Greaves.