‘No brainer’ – Birmingham City player’s future at the club next season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have recently announced that they have extended the loan spell of young defender Steve Seddon with Portsmouth until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The left-back signed for Pompey on loan early in the January transfer window, and has gone on to make a positive impact with Kenny Jackett’s side.

Seddon was in and around the Birmingham senior squad in the early stages of this year’s campaign, and even provided an assist for Kristian Pedersen’s winner against Brentford on the opening day of the season at Griffin Park.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Birmingham City quiz?

1 of 15 Are Birmingham City sat higher or lower than 15th in the Championship table? Higher Lower

The Berkshire-born defender will be hoping he can finish this year’s campaign strongly with Portsmouth, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship.

If he can do that, then Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet could have a tough decision to make on Seddon’s future, as he’ll be pushing for a starting spot in the Blues squad in the near future.

But should Seddon be a part of Birmingham City’s plans for next year’s league campaign?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

It’s a no brainer in my eyes.

Seddon has been fantastic during his loan spell at Portsmouth this season, with him consistently delivering strong performances on the left-flank.

At the age of 22, Seddon has plenty of time to develop and mature as a football even more, and Clotet should ensure his future remains at St Andrew’s.

Of course, the Blues do currently have Kristian Pedersen in the left-back position, who has been a fundamental cog in Clotet’s Blues team, so an immediate pathway for Seddon into the starting XI at Birmingham is not present.

Though, Pedersen has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, and if he was moved on, Seddon would be the perfect person to fill that void.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

He’s obviously a decent player with room to grow and I think staying at Portsmouth for the remainder of this season is a good idea as he can keep improving.

Whether he gets into the Birmingham side at the moment is tough to say – Kristian Pedersen is a very good full-back at Championship level – but he has time on his side and is building important experience.

I certainly think there’s a chance that he’ll be in the squad next year but first-team football might not be a guarantee and so, for that reason, I think it’s most likely he’ll be loaned out again, that would probably be best.

George Harbey:

Seddon has really impressed me over the past couple of seasons, and he’s really been a key player for Portsmouth in their bid for promotion from League One this term.

He is one of many talented youngsters to be coming through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, and you feel that he could be a key player for Blues under Pep Clotet next season as it’s a position they need to strengthen.

Kristian Pedersen has been excellent at left-back this term and he is likely to attract high-profile interest from elsewhere this summer, but I feel that Seddon is a ready-made replacement if the Dane is to depart the West Midlands club.

He’s solid defensively and a threat going forward, but he’s at an age now where he needs to be playing regularly. If that isn’t a guarantee at Birmingham, then he should look to leave in my opinion.