‘No brainer’ – Armando Dobra question has got many Ipswich Town fans talking

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Facebook to offer their thoughts on whether Armando Dobra should be handed a start in the club’s clash with Bristol Rovers this weekend.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the Tractor Boys’ youth academy, has seen him game-time limited by manager Paul Lambert since making his professional debut earlier this season against Luton Town in the League Cup.

Despite producing promising performances against Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s and Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, Dobra has only featured on three occasions in League One for Ipswich.

However, with Alan Judge set to miss the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign due to injury, the midfielder could be given the opportunity to prove himself in the third-tier at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Having scored a stunning goal for Ipswich’s Under-23 side earlier this week in their clash with Cardiff City, Dobra will be brimming with confidence heading into the club’s showdown with the Pirates.

After a member of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum asked whether Dobra should start this weekend, many Tractor Boys supporters voiced their opinions on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…

Shayne Cooper: “No brainer, should be in anyway.”

James Spink: “Definitely, why not?”

Carol Francis: “Yes.”

Michael John Durrant: “Definitely.”

Nicky Martin: “Yes, even if Judge was fit I would play Dobra.”

George Ennis: “100% yes.”

Daniel Pittock: “Definitely, he was dangerous when came on against Blackpool.”

Richard Bonsall: “Yes.”