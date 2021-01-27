Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'No bottle, 'Start planning for League One' – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are six points from safety in the Championship after they were beaten 2-0 by Coventry City at St. Andrew’s this evening.

The Owls knew the importance of this fixture after Derby’s win over the weekend, whilst a victory would also have put the Sky Blues in their sights.

However, Neil Thompson’s side just couldn’t get going in the West Midlands, and a Viktor Gyokeres put the hosts ahead.

The interim Owls boss made all five changes in a bid to change the game, but it didn’t really work, with Jamie Allen going on to seal the points for Coventry in the 90th minute.

Unsurprisingly, this result, and performance, angered the Wednesday support, who are demanding more from the owner as they continue to search for a new manager.

There is also a feeling among the majority that relegation now feels inevitable, and the Yorkshire side do have a big task on their hands to survive.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


