‘No bottle, ‘Start planning for League One’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest defeat

Sheffield Wednesday are six points from safety in the Championship after they were beaten 2-0 by Coventry City at St. Andrew’s this evening.

The Owls knew the importance of this fixture after Derby’s win over the weekend, whilst a victory would also have put the Sky Blues in their sights.

However, Neil Thompson’s side just couldn’t get going in the West Midlands, and a Viktor Gyokeres put the hosts ahead.

The interim Owls boss made all five changes in a bid to change the game, but it didn’t really work, with Jamie Allen going on to seal the points for Coventry in the 90th minute.

Unsurprisingly, this result, and performance, angered the Wednesday support, who are demanding more from the owner as they continue to search for a new manager.

There is also a feeling among the majority that relegation now feels inevitable, and the Yorkshire side do have a big task on their hands to survive.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Pathetic. Start planning for league 1. Give Paul Cook a long term deal. — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) January 27, 2021

Just liquidate the club DC, let's be honest nobodies enjoying it anymore. — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) January 27, 2021

Probably worse performance of the season. 6 points adrift. January over with no real signings. Welcome to league one Wednesday. What a truly, massive cock up this regime have delivered…. — daniel barrass (@danielbarrass2) January 27, 2021

horrible team selection, we need wins so play two defensive mids, a unproven LB and the turtle at RM, harris and green on wings with patterson up top was the starting front line of choice for me — ⚡The Gremlin⚡ (@FifaGremlin) January 27, 2021

Dreadful. Joey, Borner, Penney, Palmer, Reach – just awful. No crosses beat first man. No second balls won. No shots, again. No ideas. No bottle. No passion. Why can we never play 2 up front!? As good as down. Chansiri out! #SWFC — Andrew (@a_ramshaw) January 27, 2021

Pathetic. 6 points from safety and we put in a performance like that. Get a proper manager in now! — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 27, 2021

Hahahahahaha £555 for League one football. Had our pants down hahahaha — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) January 27, 2021