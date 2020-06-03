‘No big loss’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans share a similar view on 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a big rebuild this summer under Garry Monk, but a few of the club’s better performers are at risk of leaving Hillsborough ahead of 2020/21.

Morgan Fox has been an improved player since the arrival of Monk, but as things stand, the left-back is seeing his deal in South Yorkshire run down and he could well be playing his football elsewhere by the time next season comes.

Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live has relayed that message on Twitter, which has sparked many Sheffield Wednesday fans into saying that they wouldn’t be too disheartened to see the 26-year-old depart.

Since arriving at Hillsborough from Charlton Athletic, Fox has managed 90 appearances for the Owls and has slowly turned things around in South Yorkshire.

After an initial struggle, Fox has played his best football for the club under Monk.

However, despite that improvement under Monk, many Wednesday fans haven’t been fully convinced by the left-back and would seemingly happily see him depart on the back of this season.

We take a look at the view of many Wednesday fans here…

Dom. He was one of just as very small minority who improved( from poor) as season progressed. Don't be fooled by comparing him to some awful performers and saying he's good. He's not. — stephen varns (@stevie1953) June 2, 2020

Let him go for a few mil no worries — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) June 2, 2020

You could count on one hand the amount of players that deserve a deal. Unfortunately I can see us shopping in the bargain basement — OvO1975 (@Scotty23Kirk) June 2, 2020

He has improved defensively over the last 3 months before lock down however for me he's very poor going forward and runs like he's running flippers. I'd let him go. — Rob Cowlishaw (@harrykins) June 2, 2020

I'd be looking to resign Penney first. — 🥚 Y (@YOLO8976) June 2, 2020

Cash in fast. — Julian lee🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Julianlee44) June 2, 2020

not fussed either way no big loss for me — Jordan Armitage (@Jordanswfcno1) June 2, 2020