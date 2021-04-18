‘No better than what we’ve got’, ‘State of us’ – These Huddersfield fans react as club rival Cardiff for striker

Huddersfield Town are interested in bringing Jordan Rhodes back to the club in the summer when he will be a free agent.

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Sheffield Wednesday but his deal is set to expire in the summer and an exit feels inevitable considering the Owls are likely to be relegated to League One.

HUDDERSFIELD. In the hunt for Jordan Rhodes. Along with Cardiff. Old boy who did the business last time. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 18, 2021

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the Terriers will be rivalling Cardiff City to sign Rhodes.

The Scotland international is well known to Huddersfield fans, as it was with the Yorkshire outfit where he really made his name in English football because of his prolific finishing.

However, it’s fair to say that the prospect of bringing Rhodes back to the club has prompted a mixed response from the support, as it’s fair to say that the past few years have been tough for the ex-Middlesbrough man, who is on seven goals in the current campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer link from Twitter…

I've heard Gary Naysmith and Danny https://t.co/pdsqpEdfLY still run 10 yards without popping a lung… have a punt for them too eh?! State of us. — Dan J Hales (@DanJHales) April 18, 2021

Would be a good signing and would fit the system well @AndyJagger1977 — Nick Jagger (@NickJagger6) April 18, 2021

No better than what we’ve got — Dan (@ward__dan) April 18, 2021

Would be a good signing for town and would add much needed goals to the team going off current and last time at us form. — Joe Morgan (@joemorgan2000) April 18, 2021

he is the right age and his current strike rate fits our aspirations — ged (@gedspears) April 18, 2021

The King is coming home. With zero service. Can’t wait. https://t.co/Ts64mC2eVB — Dale Marsden (@DaleMarsden1909) April 18, 2021

Nay, nay and thrice nay! (Unless we offload Sicknote) 😂 — NickHurt (@Nick_Hurt_62) April 18, 2021