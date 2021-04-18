Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘No better than what we’ve got’, ‘State of us’ – These Huddersfield fans react as club rival Cardiff for striker

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are interested in bringing Jordan Rhodes back to the club in the summer when he will be a free agent.

The 31-year-old is currently contracted to Sheffield Wednesday but his deal is set to expire in the summer and an exit feels inevitable considering the Owls are likely to be relegated to League One.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the Terriers will be rivalling Cardiff City to sign Rhodes.

The Scotland international is well known to Huddersfield fans, as it was with the Yorkshire outfit where he really made his name in English football because of his prolific finishing.

22 facts about Huddersfield Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22

The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts?

However, it’s fair to say that the prospect of bringing Rhodes back to the club has prompted a mixed response from the support, as it’s fair to say that the past few years have been tough for the ex-Middlesbrough man, who is on seven goals in the current campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to the transfer link from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No better than what we’ve got’, ‘State of us’ – These Huddersfield fans react as club rival Cardiff for striker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: