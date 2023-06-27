This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers are one of three Championship sides that are interested in signing Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins, according to TEAMtalk.

It is believed the Yorkshire side are willing to let Perkins leave the club on loan this summer after he was brought in from West Ham United at the beginning of last season.

The striker has taken to life very well in the academy set-up and has also featured on a handful occasions for the first team, scoring in the FA Cup game against Cardiff City.

But it now seems Leeds are ready for him to gain regular first team football for the season and Blackburn along with Sunderland and Birmingham City are keen on the 19-year-old.

Would Sonny Perkins be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Here, we asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on the news and asked whether the striker would be a good addition for the club…

Brett Worthington

It seems that after a season of demonstrating his abilities in the academy set-up, Perkins is now ready for a chance at first-team level.

So, if that can’t be at Leeds, then it makes sense for the club to allow him to go on loan to another team.

Blackburn may still need one or two additions to their attack this summer after losing Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton-Diaz, so Perkins could be a timely welcome in that department.

Rovers have experience taking younger players on loan from clubs academies and developing them, and you would expect this to be no different.

The one concern for a Leeds fan would be that they could potentially be helping a promotion rival out if they sanction this departure.

Ben Wignall

Perkins is a player who deserves his opportunity at regular football in the men's game now after being impressive at under-21's level and if he's not going to get it at Leeds this season, then another Championship club would be an ideal destination.

Blackburn are in the market for strikers following the departure of Ben Brereton Diaz as the addition of Niall Ennis will not be enough to fire them into the play-offs.

Perkins is a creative player who can play out wide as well as through the middle, and he showed his goalscoring instincts when netting from close range for Leeds in the FA Cup this past season against Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old appears to be pretty tall and physical for his age but also tricky and agile, and with a former iconic striker in charge at Rovers in Jon Dahl Tomasson, there could potentially be no better manager to learn from.

Declan Harte

Blackburn are in need of attacking reinforcement and Perkins could be a solid solution.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals from 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 last season, and now looks ready for first team football.

However, if he is not going to get that at Elland Road then he needs to go out on loan to guarantee him regular minutes.

Blackburn have promoted youth players quite well, so could be a good proving ground for the forward.

His versatility could also prove to be a big asset for Rovers, which could make this a deal that suits all parties.