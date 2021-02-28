‘No ambition’, ‘Good choice’ – These Leyton Orient are divided as club make new manager announcement

Leyton Orient parted ways with Ross Embleton yesterday following a 3-1 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers, ending his year-long reign in charge.

Embleton first became involved in first-team proceedings at Orient back in 2017, having previously been a youth development manager at the club.

He was both the assistant manager and for a time the ‘interim head coach’ in that year, before becoming the second-in-command to Justin Edinburgh until his tragic passing in 2019.

Embleton was finally given his chance to lead the team last year, but after a run of seven games without a victory, the 39-year-old has been sacked, leaving the O’s in 14th place in League Two.

Orient are only eight points from the play-off places – not a massive points tally to overcome but the hope of fans was that an experienced head would come in to try and push the team into the top seven.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Leyton Orient players ever score a goal at Brisbane Road?

1 of 18 Darius Henderson Yes No

The club have gone in a different direction though, with player Jobi McAnuff being handed the reins on an interim basis.

McAnuff boasts over 700 career appearances and has played for Orient since 2017, as well as frequenting TV screens more regularly as a Football League pundit recently.

But he will now step into the managerial role at Brisbane Road, in what is being considered a surprise choice – and there’s definitely a mixed reaction from Orient fans.

Where’s the experienced manager we are crying out for , just don’t get this but as always I’ll back him all the way — Les Kaye (@LesLk52) February 28, 2021

Don’t see the point of this. We need an experienced manager not a puppet or a water ball — AlfWoonton (@AlfWoonton96) February 28, 2021

Good luck Jobi. He is a class act and I think this could be a terrific appointment.

Of course, if it doesn't work, then it is only an interim solution and he could be replaced. I sincerely hope that is not the case. — lordgriff (@lordgriff98) February 28, 2021

Deleted my moany, reactionary posts, backing the interim gaffer all the way, we're winning on Tuesday night, TEAM JOBI 👊 #lofc — Daniel Auton (@DanAuton2590) February 28, 2021

I like this appointment but feel this has to be till the end of the season. Shows no ambition and says what we think of Senda. Tisdale next season please. — TAPSTER (@DaveTappenden) February 28, 2021

We need a complete change. Good luck to Jobi but we need an experienced manager pic.twitter.com/CxJ4tW6UCL — Richard Pumfrett (@PumfrettRichard) February 28, 2021

So we’ve replaced someone who’d never played the game, with no managerial experience with someone who’s played at the very top level but no managerial experience. Not convinced that’s what was needed. — Chris Cowell (@ChrisCowell2) February 28, 2021

May be an unpopular opinion but I think I like the look of this. We need him on the pitch though. — Oliver Mehlman (@OliverMehlman) February 28, 2021

We need experience. Love McAnuff but not enough experience for what we need right now ! Surely it can not be that hard to work out — JamesLee Fortt (@Jameslee_lofc) February 28, 2021

Good choice to the end of the season then take it from there he has the respect of the players and staff — MICK WEBB (@eastendmick) February 28, 2021