Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leyton Orient

‘No ambition’, ‘Good choice’ – These Leyton Orient are divided as club make new manager announcement

Published

11 mins ago

on

Leyton Orient parted ways with Ross Embleton yesterday following a 3-1 defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers, ending his year-long reign in charge.

Embleton first became involved in first-team proceedings at Orient back in 2017, having previously been a youth development manager at the club.

He was both the assistant manager and for a time the ‘interim head coach’ in that year, before becoming the second-in-command to Justin Edinburgh until his tragic passing in 2019.

Embleton was finally given his chance to lead the team last year, but after a run of seven games without a victory, the 39-year-old has been sacked, leaving the O’s in 14th place in League Two.

Orient are only eight points from the play-off places – not a massive points tally to overcome but the hope of fans was that an experienced head would come in to try and push the team into the top seven.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Leyton Orient players ever score a goal at Brisbane Road?

1 of 18

Darius Henderson

The club have gone in a different direction though, with player Jobi McAnuff being handed the reins on an interim basis.

McAnuff boasts over 700 career appearances and has played for Orient since 2017, as well as frequenting TV screens more regularly as a Football League pundit recently.

But he will now step into the managerial role at Brisbane Road, in what is being considered a surprise choice – and there’s definitely a mixed reaction from Orient fans.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No ambition’, ‘Good choice’ – These Leyton Orient are divided as club make new manager announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: