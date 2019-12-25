Hernandez out: The Leeds United XI we expect Bielsa to field on Boxing Day against Preston

Boxing Day presents Leeds United with a chance to get their surge for promotion back on track, with the Whites welcoming Preston North End to Elland Road.

Leeds were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss at Fulham on Saturday, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Josh Onomah striking either side of Patrick Bamford’s equaliser.

Mitrovic’s opener, from the penalty spot, was about as controversial as they come, with Bobby Reid going down under minimal pressure from Ben White.

The Serbian and Onomah would finish emphatically, bringing an end to an 11-game Leeds unbeaten run.

Now, with the Christmas period in full swing, Leeds have a chance to get back on the winning trail when Preston North End visit tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at the starting line-up we expect Marcelo Bielsa to field with a few injury issues mounting up…

In goal will be Kiko Casilla as usual, with the Spaniard looking to add to his clean sheet record after conceding five goals in his last two outings.

Ahead of Casilla we expect to see a back-four once more, as Bielsa aims to combat Preston’s 4-2-3-1.

That’ll mean Luke Ayling at right-back, with Ben White and Liam Cooper continuing at centre-back.

A reshuffle due to Pablo Hernandez’s injury means that Ezgjan Alioski comes in at left-back, with Stuart Dallas shifting into midfield.

Dallas and Mateusz Klich will play either side of the defensive-minded Kalvin Phillips, with an emphasis on Jack Harrison and Helder Costa to create from the flanks.

Hernandez is undoubtedly Leeds’ key creative cog, but facing a month on the sidelines does put pressure on Harrison and Costa. Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts are back in contention, but it probably comes too quickly for the pair given they only linked back up with the first-team squad this week.

Patrick Bamford will lead the line in this 4-1-4-1, keeping his place ahead of Eddie Nketiah, with Bielsa putting emphasis on the lack of ‘link’ between defence and attack when he partners both his strikers.