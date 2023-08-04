Millwall have been handed a difficult test as they face Middlesbrough on their travels this Saturday afternoon.

The Lions came within touching distance of a top six spot last campaign, finishing a point off Sunderland by the final day.

While a disappointing conclusion, Gary Rowett’s side will be keen to put one-foot forward as a new season beckons - a visit to Riverside one of the harder challenges the South London outfit could have expected to kickstart their season.

With Boro once again expected to be near the top - finishing fourth last season - victory on Teesside would prove to be an impressive feat.

Rowett will likely turn to a number of his summer recruits in search of the three points, striker Kevin Nisbet the stand out, along with the arrivals of Matija Sarkic and Casper De Norre who have all commanded respectable fees.

Smart moves in the free agent market has also seen Wes Harding come in after an extended spell at Rotherham while Joe Bryan returns to London after a stint at French side OGC Nice.

With a blend of old and new expected for what is set to be an exciting affair, we take a look at Gary Rowett’s first lineup of the new Championship season.

GK: George Long

While the arrival of Matija Sarkic puts Long's long-term future at number one in doubt, the former Hull City shot-stopper is likely to be in between the sticks for the season opener.

The 29-year-old came in for the recently-deputised Bartosz Białkowski for the majority of the campaign, playing 36 times in the league while managing 12 clean sheets - a height he is unlikely to reach this time round due to new competition.

RWB: Danny McNamara

Coming through the Millwall ranks, McNamara has been a shining light for Gary Rowett's side after becoming a first-team regular the past two campaigns.

A dominant force across the right-hand side, the 24-year-old is unlikely to face serious competition for his place this season, despite the arrival of Wes Harding.

CB: Murray Wallace

On the left-hand side of defence, Murray Wallace comes in after a formidable campaign last season, a robust defender who contributed to the fourth-best defensive record in the league.

Ever-present in the full-back role, he registered 37 appearances and while the arrival of Joe Bryan may rise some eyebrows regarding his playing time future going forward, Wallace is likely to make the position his own once again this season.

CB: Jake Cooper

Cooper is a shoe-in at the heart of the defence, one of the standout performers in the Lions' recent history.

A reliable figure - featuring in every single Championship game last term - the 28-year-old is an imposing threat at both ends of the pitch. At roughly 6ft 6, he proved to be a rock at the back while an aerial threat at the other - another three goals to add to his remarkable tally.

CB: Shaun Hutchison

Completing the defence, Hutchinson completes one of the toughest backlines in the division, leading by example.

The captain experienced some time on the sidelines in the first half of the campaign before returning to the fold, still managing to record 28 appearances - achieving seven shut-outs for his trouble.

LWB: Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan is in talks with Millwall, according to reports

The first of the new signings, Bryan has been heavily involved in preseason preparations, often operating in a more advanced position on the left flank as a wing-back compared to the more conventional full-back role.

The 29-year-old failed to leave his mark in Ligue 1, making just two starts. He completes a return to London in hopes of finding more minutes and demonstrate his crossing capabilities.

CM: Casper De Norre

The arrival of De Norre throws a spanner into the Billy Mitchell and George Saville partnership fans had become accustomed to in recent times.

A versatile midfielder with experience in the Champions League, the 26-year-old is a coup for the Lions and will want to get him involved right from the off against a combative Middlesbrough midfield.

CM: Billy Mitchell

Mitchell has become a mainstay in the Millwall midfield over the past two seasons, featuring in just less than 80 Championship matches as his side mounted a play-off push on both occasions.

Another product of the academy, the London boy will want to make promotion a reality and will be determined to come out on top in the battle of the midfields.

CAM: Zian Flemming

Even though he did not start in their final pre-season match, Flemming will be a shoe-in to be in from the start against Boro thanks to his 15-goal haul last season.

Despite apparent transfer interest from Burnley, Lazio and Sevilla this summer, the Dutchman has not kicked up a fuss and is expected to be fit and ready to play against Michael Carrick's side.

ST: Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw is destined to start for Millwall vs Middlesbrough

An experienced EFL frontman, Tom Bradshaw enjoyed his best season to date last term, hitting double-figures for the first team in his Championship career.

The Welsh international notched 17 goals with hat-tricks against Watford and Sheffield United - a top performer who will need to firing on all cylinders once again to secure a result at the Riverside.

ST: Kevin Nisbet

Nisbet's contribution throughout pre-season cannot go unnoticed as he looks to strike up a regular partnership with Bradshaw and Flemming.

While all preseason matters should be taken with a pinch of salt, the former Hibernian striker scored five times for his new club, including a hat-trick against Sutton United.

Opting to go with Nisbet from the off certainly would not be the worst decision for Rowett.