Nigel Quashie issues verdict on 26-year-old West Brom man

West Brom’s season didn’t quite go to plan last year. Although they finished the campaign sat 10th in the league, having dropped down from the play-offs made this quite a disappointment.

However, manager Steve Bruce is keen to get his team in the right shape to compete next season and has started well with the recruitment of John Swift from Reading.

The attacker was set for a move with multiple teams interested after he scored 11 goals and contributed 13 assists last season but he chose The Hawthorns as his destination.

Swift has signed a three-year deal at The Hawthorns, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2024/25 season, and former Baggies player Nigel Quashie feels he will have a great impact on the team.

Giving his verdict on Swift’s move to West Brom, Quashie told the Express and Star: “You need that number ten/number eight that can really contribute goals and assists but I don’t think Albion had that last year.

“I hope John Swift comes in and does really well. He has come from a. good upbringing. He was at Chelsea as a youngster. He has gone on to Reading and played really well.

“Every time I’ve seen him I’ve been really impressed with him. His energy levels are good. He gets around the park well.”

The Verdict:

Although they probably need to so some more recruitment, a top six finish for the Baggies is not an unreasonable target and it should be the minimum that Steve Bruce is looking to achieve next season.

John Swift is a great first signing for Albion and shows a clear intent to strengthen the squad in places where they were lacking next season.

Therefore, if Bruce can continue recruitment to this standard over the summer, there is no reason why Quashie’s target would be unattainable.

Indeed, given the expectation there ought to be at a club of this size, that ought to be the very minimum for West Brom and Bruce in the 2022/23 campaign.