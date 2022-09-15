Nigel Quashie mounts pressure on Steve Bruce with his verdict on West Brom’s display in Birmingham City defeat

Former West Brom player Nigel Quashie has blasted the Baggies’ performance during Wednesday night’s derby clash against Birmingham City.

Steve Bruce’s side lost 3-2 at the Hawthorns, with a Scott Hogan hat trick swinging the tie in the favour of the Blues.

The defeat leaves the club 20th in the Championship table after a poor start to the new season.

The midfielder has criticised the performance of the Albion squad, claiming that the players didn’t show that they wanted to win in such an important fixture.

He believes that the team were constantly second best and that they didn’t rise to such an occasion, getting out-performed by John Eustace’s side in every way.

“A local derby!” wrote Quashie, via Twitter.

“It’s about winning individual duals, 2nd balls, tackles, desire, determination, a willingness to run.

“It’s for your teammates, the supporters and the club you represent!

“Correct me if I’m wrong but that’s the minimum in this game.”

A 23rd minute strike from Jed Wallace had levelled the match going into half time.

But two from Hogan following the break gave Birmingham a 3-1 advantage that the Baggies were unable to overturn.

An 83rd minute penalty from Brandon Thomas-Asante did bring a goal back for the hosts but they were unable to make it count in the closing stages of the game.

Up next for Bruce’s side is an away trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on September 17 as the team looks to end a four game run without a win.

The Verdict

This has been an abysmal start to the season for West Brom, with this latest result highlighting the lack of quality in the team’s performances.

Bruce will need to start turning things around quickly otherwise he will be under increasing pressure.

Another loss on Saturday could be curtains for his time at the Hawthorns.

Considering the level of transfer activity over the summer, more was expected from West Brom than what they have shown so far this campaign.