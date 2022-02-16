Nigel Quashie makes claim about QPR’s recent poor form

Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Nigel Quashie has delivered his verdict on the club’s recent form.

Quashie, who played for the side from 1995 to 1998, and again in 2010, has claimed that their next upcoming games will have significant importance for their season.

Mark Warburton’s side are winless in their last three games, including defeats to Millwall and bottom of the table Barnsley.

The Hoops still have 17 games left to play, but the gap to the automatic promotion places has become six points as a result of this poor run of form.

Quashie has highlighted the upcoming fixtures against Hull and Blackpool as of vital importance to the team’s season.

“1pt out of 9 👀 #QPR. The next two home games against Hull & Blackpool are going to be a real test of character,” wrote Quashie, via Twitter.

“Long way to cement that place in the playoffs, it’s more than doable with this squad 💪. These supporters deserve that!”

The latest defeat came last night courtesy of second half strikes from Mason Bennett and Jason Burey.

Despite retaining 63% of possession, Warburton’s side only managed two shots on target all game, as they succumbed to their ninth defeat of the league campaign.

That result has left QPR fourth in the Championship, failing to take the chance to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers in the table.

QPR still have a game in hand on the third place side, but the top two have played a game fewer than the London club.

Up next for QPR is that visit of Hull City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on February 19.

The Verdict

This form is quite troubling, but in many ways that’s what makes the Championship such a tough division.

Games come so frequently that maintaining a high level over a consistent period of time is so difficult.

After a poor run like this, QPR would probably rather have a week break between games, but they face Hull on Saturday and then the Blackpool game comes on the following Wednesday.

QPR fans will be hoping for greater intensity in these games. Failure to get results could end their automatic promotion hopes completely.