Nigel Quashie delivers honest verdict on West Brom’s ambitions for the 2022/23 campaign

Former West Bromwich Albion player Nigel Quashie has insisted that the club should at least be aiming to secure a place in the play-offs in the 2022/23 campaign with the players that they have at their disposal.

The Baggies bolstered their squad last month by securing the services of John Swift on a free transfer and could potentially make some more signings when the window officially opens later this week.

Swift will be aiming to provide some much-needed creativity at The Hawthorns next season after setting the Championship alight with his attacking displays in the previous term for Reading.

The 26-year-old produced 24 direct goal contributions in 38 league appearances as he helped the Royals retain their second-tier status.

West Brom will also be able to call upon the services of Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike in the upcoming term.

Dike only featured on two occasions for the club earlier this year due to injury and will undoubtedly be keen to hit the ground running when the new season starts.

Grant meanwhile scored 18 goals for the Baggies in the Championship in the previous campaign as he lined up as a winger and as a striker.

Making reference to West Brom’s ambitions for next season, Quashie has suggested that a play-off place should be a minimum target for the club.

Speaking to the Express & Star about what the club’s target should be, Quashie said: “I would say the top six as we stand but I still think there should be more than enough to push on.

“I don’t know if the top two will be a certainty when you look at the teams coming down and the parachute payments they will have.

“That will play a massive part I think. “But they have more than enough to be involved in the top six. “And once you are in that top six you can start looking up.

“They are good enough to do that – 100 per cent. “We believe in them as ex-players. “The supporters believe in them and people I speak to at the club believe in them.

“But it’s up to the players to believe in themselves a bit more and give everyone that feeling they can really have a go at it.” The Verdict When you consider that West Brom finished the 2021/22 season eight points adrift of the play-off places, they will need to improve their consistency if they are to challenge for a top-six finish next season. Having already made some alterations to his squad, Baggies manager Steve Bruce will now be aiming to nail his recruitment in the coming months. If West Brom are able to back up the signing of Swift by drafting in some players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level, there is no reason why they cannot go on to make a positive start to the upcoming term. However, a continuation of their mixed form from last season may result in the pressure starting to build on Bruce.