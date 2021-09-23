Nigel Pearson’s pre-match thoughts ahead of Bristol City v Fulham

Bristol City welcome Fulham to Ashton Gate on Saturday looking to end their 14 game winless run at home.

Nigel Pearson remained respectful talking to the club’s media team about the high flying Cottagers in his pre-match press conference and stated he is confident the Robins can win the game.

He said: “We know that we’ve got a chance in every game that we play but we have respect for our opponents.

“When you play against sides at the top of the league I don’t really approach it in any other way. It’s always about what we do ourselves.”

Fulham have been mesmerising in patches this season but have lost two of their last three league outings. Bristol City have done remarkably well to find themselves just one point off of the play-off places given they remain winless at home and may relish the pressure being off against such tough opposition this weekend.

Pearson will be desperate for his side to harness the momentum they gained from their last gasp Nahki Wells winner at Queens Park Rangers last weekend, an eventual win at Ashton Gate would see everyone at the club breathe a huge sigh of relief.

It will be interesting to see if Pearson sticks with the same side that beat Mark Warburton’s QPR.

The Verdict

Pearson rarely gives a lot away in his media interviews and this one is no different.

Though he is keen to keep the players believing they can beat a side as good as Fulham it is not a match he will lose sleep over if they do not.

Andreas Weimann has been in excellent form at the start of the campaign and he will be looking to continue that against one of the more high profile backlines in the division. Silva’s men responded to their last league defeat with a thumping 4-1 at Birmingham City, the Robins may be set for similar treatment.