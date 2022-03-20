Nigel Pearson unable to confirm extent of injury to Bristol City forward

Bristol City are unsure as to the extent of Antoine Semenyo’s injury.

Semenyo lasted only six minutes of City’s game with West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The forward was recently called up to the Ghana national side ahead of the country’s massive World Cup play-off game with Nigeria.

But Nigel Pearson was unable to confirm the extent to Semenyo’s injury, throwing suspicion that he may not be available for the international break.

Pearson confirmed that Semenyo is quite concerned and wants to be available for his country.

“I don’t know at the moment but obviously he’s upset at the moment because he’s been called up for the Ghana squad and he’s jarred his knee so we’ll have to see how he is. I can’t give you anymore than that at the moment,” said Pearson, via Bristol Live.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Robins quiz

1 of 25 1. When did City last finish in the Championship top 10? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20

Semenyo has six goals and eight assists for City this season as he has helped the side safely avoid a relegation scrap.

Scoring goals hasn’t been City’s issue this season, however.

Yet another late goal concession cost Pearson’s side the three points as they drew 2-2 with West Brom.

Andreas Weimann had given City the lead in the 85th minute but Adam Reach’s 93rd minute equaliser meant the two teams shared the spoils.

The result leaves The Robins 18th in the Championship table with seven games remaining.

Following the international break, Bristol City return to action on April 2 as they face Bournemouth.

The Verdict

This is so unfortunate for both Ghana and Semenyo.

The tie with Nigeria will decide who progresses to the World Cup later this year so it is a massive clash.

Semenyo is a key player for Ghana so his absence will be felt if he is unavailable for selection.

Semenyo will surely do everything he can to make sure he can play a role for the team as they look to qualify for Qatar.