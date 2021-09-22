Nigel Pearson takes to social media to react to Bristol City development

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has taken to social media to react to the news that Curtis Fleming has agreed to continue with him at the club as part of the coaching staff, taking up the role of assistant manager.

There’s been a little bit of a shake-up at Ashton Gate this week with Keith Downing and Paul Simpson now named as first-team coaches.

Indeed, Fleming came in over the summer to cover for Simpson as he has had treatment for renal cell carcinoma.

Happily, Simpson is now back to continue his work with the Robins and Fleming is going to remain at the club, too, acting as Pearson’s right-hand man as the club looks to challenge for the play-offs.

Pearson had this to say on social media:

I'm delighted to have Curtis alongside me as @BristolCity assistant manager. I'm very happy with the blend of skill sets we have across the whole of the support staff, as we work together to progress and achieve success. Cheers, Nige. https://t.co/LqkFVE463r — Nigel Pearson (@NigelGPearson) September 22, 2021

The Verdict

One thing the Robins will be looking to do under this set of staff is get their home form on track as soon as possible.

They’ve shown they’re a capable side this year, beating QPR last time out in the Championship, and if they can get their home form to take off in the league then they will really start looking a threat.

Fleming will be eager to kick on, then, now he has this new position tied down.

Are these 22 Bristol City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 1. Brian Tinnion made 444 appearances for City Real Fake