Nigel Pearson speaks out on Bristol City standard ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Bristol City have had mixed fortunes in the Championship over the last few weeks, securing six points from a possible 15.

They crumbled against Blackpool, Swansea and Coventry but then stormed to victories against Reading and high-flying Middlesbrough.

They face another tough test this weekend in Nottingham Forest, who themselves have aspirations of climbing into the top six and securing a potential promotion into the Premier League.

The Robins will fancy upsetting the odds though in the fixture and despite sitting relatively low in the Championship standings – the club are currently in 16th place – they are only eight points behind Steve Cooper’s side and Nigel Pearson has told the club’s official website that his side are ‘doing well’ and ‘making progress.’

The play-offs might be out of sight but the club do have some talent in their midst and have put in some superb showings in the Championship at times. If they could claim three points against Forest this weekend, then it would be a huge result for them and would certainly prove that.

The side were sliding towards relegation early on in the campaign but Pearson has steadied the ship and got his side playing some good football again – and he’ll be aiming for a strong end to the season and then potentially a chance to try and kick on next campaign based on how the summer goes.

For now though, the boss is focused on getting results on a week-by-week basis and was full of praise for his side’s recent showings. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “We have to put the disappointment of the game against Coventry behind us because we know we played well and if we maintain those levels of performance we’ll be fine.

“The players are doing well as individuals and collectively they’re making progress. It’s important that we can maintain and improve on the standards we are starting to set.

“I get a reward when I see the players enjoying their football and at the moment they are, so long may that continue.”

The Verdict

Nigel Pearson has done well, considering some of his own circumstances this season, to get Bristol City playing some good football at times and picking up some solid results.

Granted, the former Leicester boss is probably not where he wants to be at with the side but he can’t fault some of their recent results. They would no doubt like to be up near the play-off spots themselves but are instead in the bottom half of the division.

Beating Middlesbrough, who have serious play-off ambitions, has shown that they can tackle it with the bigger boys in the league and hold their own. Another win against Forest would again prove that and would help drag themselves further up the standings.

They aren’t too far off the pack and anything is possible in football but you would think that right now, their main aim is to pull as high up the table as possible and get some upsets along the way.