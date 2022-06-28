Nigel Pearson speaks out on Alex Scott at Bristol City amid previous Tottenham and Leeds United interest

18-year-old Alex Scott had a brilliant season last year as he broke into Bristol City’s first team, making 38 Championship appearances, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

As a result of his impressive debut season in professional football, there has been reported interest in the youngster from Premier League sides Tottenham and Leeds United.

However, whilst there’s no doubting how impressive he was last season, Robins boss Nigel Pearson is keen for expectations of the player to be managed this season as he told Bristol World: “I think it’s important to try and manage people’s expectations if young players. My expectations of younger players are that second seasons can be more difficult sometimes.

“I don’t want people all of a sudden expect him to be better and better all the time but there is a possibility he will be better all the time which is why people are talking about him.”

His talent has been reflected in the fact he is currently away with England’s u19 squad and Pearson had plenty of praise for the player’s attitude as he said: “He’s just a talented lad. I don’t know whether it’s a testament to anything other than we recognise he’s a talent.

“His breakthrough season was pretty exceptional to play 38 games in a Championship season is quite impressive.

“He was on the periphery on the back end of the season before. I think he only came to us in March of 2021, so he’s only really been a professional footballer for a short period of time.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubting that Scott had an excellent season last year especially when you take into consideration that he’s only 18-years-old and it was his first season in professional football.

However, Pearson is absolutely right in wanting to reign in the expectations put upon the youngster next season, because whilst he shows heaps of potential, he still has a way to go and a lot to learn along the way.

There was always going to be interest in him this summer but staying at Ashton Gate gives him the best opportunity to continue progressing his career as long as he shows why he deserves to be getting chances in the starting 11.

The thing you want to avoid is putting too much pressure upon him because there is no need to rush his progress.