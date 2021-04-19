Nigel Pearson shares update as he prepares for crucial Bristol City talks

Nigel Pearson has revealed that he hopes to hold talks with the Bristol City hierarchy this week to address his long-term future.

The experienced boss was named as the new Robins boss in February on a deal that would run until the end of the campaign. And, since taking over, Pearson has seen the problems at Ashton Gate, with the team struggling for form.

With Mark Ashton departing for Ipswich Town in the summer, a crucial few months are ahead for Bristol City, but the main thing for the fans is knowing who will be manager.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson explained how he is set for discussions about the post which will give him a clear indication of where he stands moving forward.

“I said in the press conference building up to the Sheffield Wednesday game that I’m okay with the timeline because we are going to speak at some point.

“And hopefully it’s this week and if it’s not then it’ll be as soon as it’s feasible to do it in a legal way, in terms of not breaking covid protocols. Clearly it will be more beneficial if we can come to an agreement where everybody knows exactly what’s happening.”

The verdict

Bristol City are gearing up for a massive summer where the club need to make several big decisions.

Obviously, the sooner they make those calls the better, and the management situation is one that needs to be sorted quickly.

Pearson seems pretty relaxed about the whole situation, with further talks planned which will determine whether he is in line to land the job permanently. So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens in the coming days and weeks.

