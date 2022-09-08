Nigel Pearson shares Stefan Bajic update ahead of Bristol City’s meeting with Preston

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Stefan Bajic could potentially step up his road to recovery from injury by featuring for the club’s Under-21 side later this month.

Signed by the Robins in July on a free transfer following his exit from French side Pau, the goalkeeper has yet to make his competitive debut for the Championship outfit.

Bajic is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an issue with his wrist.

In the absence of the 20-year-old, Pearson has opted to turn to Daniel Bentley for inspiration in the goalkeeping position.

Having featured on 10 occasions in all competitions this season, Bentley is expected to start for his side when they face Preston North End on Saturday.

The Robins will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to seven games at Ashton Gate this weekend.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with the Lilywhites, Pearson has shared an update on Bajic.

Speaking to the club’s official website about when the keeper could feature in an Under-21 game for the Robins, Pearson said: “Hopefully in the next couple of weeks.

“He’s had the type of injury which you’ve got to be a little bit careful with.

“It was good to include him in the trip to Blackburn just so he can experience what it’s like to be with his team-mates.

“He’s a good lad and he’s a hard worker.

“So, the answer to that is, in the next few weeks and I think once he’s up and running it again brings more competition to an area of the side where we already have really good competition.”

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Bristol City players born in?

1 of 25 Callum O'Dowda? England Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Bajic is clearly now getting closer to being available for selection.

Providing that he emerges unscathed when he features for the club’s Under-21 side, it will be interesting to see whether the keeper can force his way into contention for a starting role.

Bajic will need to overtake Max O’Leary, who is currently a back-up option for Bentley, in the pecking order at Ashton Gate when he is fully fit.

Yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career, it will be interesting to see how Bajic will fare when he is eventually handed the opportunity to impress at this level.