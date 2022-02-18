Nigel Pearson shares Max O’Leary update as Bristol City prepare for Middlesbrough test

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Max O’Leary will not be available for selection for the club’s clash with Middlesbrough tomorrow.

The goalkeeper was substituted during the Robins’ 3-1 defeat to Swansea City last weekend after sustaining an injury following a collision with Michael Obafemi.

Daniel Bentley was brought on as O’Leary’s replacement and is now expected to make his first start for the club since their meeting with Huddersfield Town in December.

After conceding three goals in this fixture, Bentley fell out of favour at Ashton Gate as Pearson opted to give O’Leary the chance to showcase his talent in the Championship.

Despite making nine consecutive appearances at this level for his side, O’Leary failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of these fixtures.

Currently 17th in the Championship, the Robins could potentially leapfrog Swansea in the standings if they secure a positive result in-front of their supporters tomorrow.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with Middlesbrough, Pearson has shared an update on O’Leary.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Bristol World) about O’Leary, the Robins boss said: “He won’t be available this weekend.

“Yeah, so that’s an opportunity for Dan to come back in.

“So yeah, it’s unfortunate for Max but that’s the way it is.”

Pearson later added: “He had a dead leg [against Swansea].

“Heavy knock on his thigh and he had swelling in the knee too.

“So he’ll be out this week.”

The Verdict

Pearson will be hoping that O’Leary is not forced to watch on from the sidelines for too long with his current injury issue as the keeper has become a regular member of the club’s starting eleven since the turn of the year.

Set to be without the 25-year-old this weekend, the Robins will be hoping that Bentley is able to step up the mark.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Bentley knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level as he has made 233 appearances in this particular division during his career.

Providing that this particular duo are able to push each other to new heights when O’Leary makes his return to full fitness, they could potentially help their side climb the second-tier standings between now and the end of the season.