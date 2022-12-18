Nigel Pearson sends strong message after latest Bristol City setback

Nigel Pearson was once again ruing the poor defensive efforts from his side as they were beaten 2-1 by Stoke City at Ashton Gate.

The Robins couldn’t build on their impressive win at Rotherham last week, despite taking a lead against the Potters through Nahki Wells. However, sloppy defending allowed Liam Delap to equalise before Jacob Brown struck the winner in the 57th minute after more poor defending.

And, speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson admitted that they simply need to improve at the back if they are to start climbing the table.

“It was poor goals that we conceded. We were on top though in the first half and really worked hard to be in the ascendency. Got the goal to go ahead but conceded a really poor goal.

“It was a poor couple of mistakes and we go in level instead of going ahead. It’s indicative of what we’ve done this season. It’s happened too often this season. The second goal was a poor goal too.”

Pearson’s side are back in action when they host in-form West Brom on Boxing Day.

The verdict

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Bristol City and, as Pearson says, the Stoke game seemed to sum up how it’s gone.

They played decent football at times and took the lead but they couldn’t kick-on and ended up conceding cheap goals from their perspective, which simply isn’t good enough.

Of course, Pearson needs to take some responsibility for this as well and it will be interesting to see if he can make any changes to the squad in the New Year, although that seems unlikely given their financial situation.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.