Nigel Pearson sends message to Bristol City’s attacking players as Antoine Semenyo returns to the squad

Since the start of the new season, Bristol City have been in fairly good goal scoring form with 11 league goals under their belts already this term.

This is particular impressive considering they have been without Antoine Semenyo for some time as he’s missed out through injury.

Since returning to fitness, the striker has impressed scoring in both of his games firstly in the Carabao Cup then against Blackpool in the league on Saturday.

Despite his impressive form, Robins manager Nigel Pearson says he won’t be rushing Semenyo back to the starting line-up before he needs to.

However, the boss was also keen to warn his attacking players that a selection dilemma requires them to keep their standards high as he told Bristol Live: “I’m not a medical man so I don’t know but I’m just pleased that he’s [Semenyo] is in contention and he’s pain free.

“He’s had an impact in both games when he’s come on so he’s a very exciting player, a very talented player and it’s just really good to have him back in the shake up if you like.

“In terms of the forwards, I just think it’s more to do with if you’re in form and in the team stay there so I don’t necessarily see reasons to freshen it up for losing reasons. I think the challenge for our forward is if they’re in the team, stay there.”

Do you love Bristol City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many appearances did Bobby Reid make for Bristol City? 138 148 158 168

The Verdict:

As Semenyo starts to return to playing action, you can understand the decision not to rush him back with too much too soon at risk of setting him back especially when the forward line are generally doing quite well.

That being said, the player’s form since his return has been impressive and you have to assume that should he keep that up, as his fitness increases, he will be giving his manager a reason to put him in the starting line up again.

Therefore, that should be serving as motivation to the other forward players at Ashton Gate to make sure they too keep their form up and get in goalscoring form as they try and cause their manager a headache with his selection choices.