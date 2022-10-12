Nigel Pearson sends message to Bristol City side ahead of Preston clash amid poor run of form

Bristol City have not had the brightest start to the new season and currently find themselves sat 18th in the league.

A poor run of form means Nigel Pearson’s side haven’t won in five games and as they prepare to face Preston North End tonight, they will no doubt be feeling nervous facing a side with a brilliant defensive record.

With plenty of games remaining this month, some good results could change the Robins’ league position a fair bit and the boss has called upon his side to find their spirit if they are to achieve this.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson said: “It’s easier if collectively we remain united. I think there have been little signs where we’ve isolated each other and I think that is down to the blend of characters that we have and they’re the players we have got.

“[I mean that] is as much as during a game when you’re playing alongside somebody it doesn’t cost a lot to either give them. clip round the ear hold, a friendly nudge or a bit of encouragement. But I also understand because I’ve been there myself as a player, when you’re going through a dip in form, you spend so long looking after yourself.

“I think that’s what we have to do to a large extent but we didn’t commit enough and so we got caught tin between, whatever analogy you want to use.

“It is important that everybody accepts their own sphere of influence. They have to be able to perform themselves in the job that they’re meant to do. I said to the players today, the most reliable unit that we’ve got at the moment is our forwards.

“What I am very keen to remind both myself, the staff and players is that the ability to perform increases if the collective remains tight. Players don’t purposefully move away form that as a principle but of course, when players find themselves a little bit out of rom, it becomes more natural to try and take care of yourself rather than other people.”

The Verdict:

Things are not going well for the Robins at the moment and they are in a poor run of form.

However, Nigel Pearson is right to call upon his side to show a collective response if they are to improve on the pitch in the coming games.

Tonight’s match against Preston will no doubt be a tough test given they are a team in better form and whilst it may be hard for Bristol City to get a result, they will be helped if they can show a coherent team performance on the pitch.

With plenty of games coming up, there is time for City to put things right but that will only happen if they can get things going right off the pitch first so it will translate into games too.